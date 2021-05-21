newsbreak-logo
Coweta County, GA

Share Your Feedback! New Comp Plan Surveys

 3 days ago

Coweta County is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan – one of the essential tools in the county’s land-use planning. The Comprehensive Plan is used to address the county’s constant change, evolution, and conservation. It looks towards the future and provides a roadmap in developing and preserving the county’s most limited resource – the land itself.

