Share Your Feedback! New Comp Plan Surveys

Kara Odegard, Manager of Sustainability Initiatives, No Phone Number Available. The draft Sustainability Action Plan is now available for public review and feedback!. For the past two years, more than 40 community members of the Sustainability Action Subcommittee (SAS), including local and regional experts, have worked under the guidance of Kara Odegard, Manager of Sustainability Initiatives for Spokane City Council, to produce this strategic plan. Tasked to research solutions the City of Spokane and its residents can take to both mitigate our contribution to climate change and help make our community more resilient, SAS members formed eight workgroups to operate under Buildings & Energy, Transportation, Planning & Land Use, Waste & Recycling, Natural Resources, Equity, Climate Action Planning, and Communications. A recently formed workgroup will focus on a just transition for workers.