SoccerWire Featured Club Profile: ALBION SC
Founded in 1981, ALBION SC is one of the oldest, and widely recognized as one of the best, youth soccer clubs in San Diego. In the 40 years since, ALBION SC has ballooned into one of the most successful and widespread youth soccer organizations in the country, with over 10,000 total players spanning across their National Affiliate Program. They have produced a litany of college and professional players, with ALBION SC alumni totaling over $50 million in NCAA soccer scholarships to date. ALBION SC San Diego has appeared in the most recent editions of SoccerWire's Top 100 Soccer Clubs on both the Boys and Girls sides.