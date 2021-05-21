SoccerWire Featured Club Profile: ALBION SC

MC Torn has some swagger. The freshman at Second Baptist School exploded onto the TAPPS private school scene, scoring 17 goals in 10 district games… as a defender. "I'm 5-foot-11 and always the most physical person on the field," she said. "When I'm playing defense, no one is getting past me. 50-50 balls? I'm going to win those, every time. I want to use speed, skill, and athleticism to lead the defense to shutouts and also contribute on offense, of course, by scoring on corners, which I absolutely love. But equally as important is distributing the ball from the back, whichis my focus on any team I play on."