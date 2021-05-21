Editorial: Short takes on smart legislative restraint and dumb judicial misjudgment
The Missouri Legislature gets a lot of well-earned criticism from this newspaper because, well, state lawmakers have a penchant for putting boneheaded ideas into writing and submitting them as bills. Exhibit A this session was a proposal to create Rush Limbaugh Day in honor of the late conservative radio provocateur. Lots of Missourians reminded the GOP-controlled Legislature that Limbaugh hardly deserved any such honor. He denigrated women and pushed far too many race buttons. We’ve listed his many offenses repeatedly in this space, so they don’t need repeating.www.stltoday.com