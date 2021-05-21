newsbreak-logo
Ocean Shores, WA

Coastal Interpretive Center to reopen May 29

By Dave Haviland, Life
The Daily World
 3 days ago

The Coastal Interpretive Center in Ocean Shores will be opening again to the public on Saturday, May 29, with a brand-new look. Administrators at the center said that masks and responsible distancing will still be encouraged. Admission is $5 for adults, $10 for families and members get in for free.

