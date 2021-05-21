newsbreak-logo
Business

Tribune’s Shareholders Approve Sale to Alden

Matty Merritt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite loads of opposition, shareholders voted yesterday to approve the sale of Tribune Publishing and its legendary newspaper chain—including the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, and a number of other local dailies—to Alden Global Capital for $633 million. Unions representing Tribune employees fought the sale over the last year, fearing the...

Tribune Publishing, Newspapers, Tribune, The Chicago Tribune, Alden Global Capital, La Times, Shareholders, Tribune Employees, Sale, Office Closures, Unions
Business

Fears Abound That Alden Will Gut Tribune Publishing Newsrooms

Journalists at Tribune Publishing properties are bracing themselves for a round of layoffs following the vote by Tribune shareholders to accept Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase bid on Friday. Despite harsh criticism of the vote, the purchase seems like a done deal. Tribune Publishing reports that 81.28% of the...
Economy

Commentary: Fate of newspapers is sealed by unchecked box

Newspapers are meant to report the news, not make it. But count on Tribune Publishing Co. to keep things interesting until the the bitter end. The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other local U.S. papers will officially pass into the control of hedge fund Alden Global Capital this week after a last-ditch effort to find a white-knight bidder failed and the company’s second-largest shareholder declined to intervene. Biotechnology billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong owns just shy of 24% of Tribune and was capable of sinking the takeover effort from Alden, which has developed a reputation for ruthless cost cuts in other newsrooms it’s acquired including the Denver Post. But while a spokeswoman said he abstained from voting on the deal, Soon-Shiong reportedly failed to check the box for abstention and, as such, his ballot was counted as a “yes,” according to the proxy rules. The same spokeswoman said Soon-Shiong viewed his Tribune investment as a passive one.
Chicago, IL

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.
Business
TheWrap

Tribune Acquired by Alden Global Capital

Tribune shareholders voted in favor of acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Tribune publishes the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, Sun-Sentinel, and Daily Press, among others. In February, Tribune agreed to be acquired Alden Global Capital in a $630 million deal, pending shareholder approval....
Chicago, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Tribune Investors Vote on Alden Deal; Outcome Questioned

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of...
Business

Statement on Tribune Shareholders Vote from NewsGuild’s Tribune newsrooms

NewsGuild units at the papers of Tribune Publishing issued the following joint statement on the vote by shareholders regarding the takeover by Alden Global Capital. Today, Tribune Publishing shareholders voted to put profit and greed over local news in our country. While we are saddened by the turn of events,...
Business

Briefings: Alden Wolfs down Tribune, Including the Courant…

On Friday, shareholders for Tribune Publishing, which owns the Hartford Courant among other titles, agreed to sell the company to Alden Global Capital. Alden, a hedge fund, has a nasty reputation for tossing newsgathering resources overboard for profit’s sake. Staff at Tribune Publications shuddered at the prospect of their already weary newspapers falling into Alden’s grip.
Baltimore, MD

As newsroom ‘vampire’ Alden wins shareholders’ approval to buy Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers, staff plan to continue fight for local news

Shareholders voted Friday to approve Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Baltimore Sun. Alden, the New York-based hedge fund that became Tribune’s largest shareholder in November 2019, has been labeled a “hedge fund vampire” for draining newsrooms dry and reaping their profits.
Business

Opening Bell: 5.24.21

Daniel R. Blume from Orange County, California, USA / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) Former Goldman Executive Sumit Rajpal Launches Buyout Firm [WSJ]. The new firm, to be called GrowthCurve Capital, will focus on companies in the technology, healthcare and financial- and information-services sectors and target deals with an enterprise value between...
Real Estate

IL Companies Planning Return to Office

As of May 24, 2021, more than five million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — which is roughly two out of every five people. The CDC has relaxed restrictions for those who’ve been fully vaccinated — people no longer need to wear masks or keep distance in just about any setting, with public transportation being one exception. Due to this, Illinois companies are beginning to have employees return to in-person work.
Economy

Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune's guild, says Friday's vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was "a very dark day for journalism." He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.