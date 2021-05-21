newsbreak-logo
State to launch mobile platform so Alaskans can show they’re vaccinated

By Nat Herz, Alaska Public Media
kmxt.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said his administration won’t require vaccine passports. But it is getting ready to launch an online platform that Alaskans can use to look up and display their COVID-19 vaccination records, officials said at a news conference Thursday. It’s called MyIR Mobile — short for My Immunization Record — and it will also allow Alaskans to show they’ve received other types of shots, not just the ones for COVID-19.

