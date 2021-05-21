newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Cycle of Death and Fun: “Returnal” Review

blacknerdproblems.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a day and age where many games are 20-50 hours sprawling story-intense adventures, it’s nice to have a game that you can just sit down and jump into when you have maybe 20 minutes a free time and jump right back out of when you need to. Last year’s popular game Hades is a great example of the quick in-quick out gameplay. This year, we have Returnal, a fun rogue-like for the PS5 with a horror twist. Rogue-likes has been more of a niche game but has been gaining more popularity in the recent years, so how does Returnal stack up? With its fast paced and tight bullet-hell action, great graphics, and intriguing story, this PS5 exclusive fits right in with some of the best.

blacknerdproblems.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Time#Story Time#Year In Review#Fun Things#Long Story#White Shadow#Story Intense Adventures#Intriguing Story#Tight Bullet Hell Action#Solid Gameplay#Rogue Likes#Dead Versions#Adaptive Triggers#Third Person Shooter#Free Time#Exploration#Glimpses#Story Telling#Droplets#Tone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Prodigal Son Review: Sun and Fun (Season 2 Episode 12)

On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12, “Sun and Fun,” we get romance, thrills, and a twist I don’t think anyone saw coming. The buildup to “Sun and Fun,” the now penultimate episode of the series, was nothing compared to the reveal we got. Turns out not trusting Capshaw was smart… kind of.
Video GamesGamezebo

Faily Skater Review – A Fun, One-Note Dash Downhill

Faily Skater takes the shape of the other Faily… games and sticks it on a board. You’re flung into a frantic, downhill dash where survival is unlikely and everything is likely to kill you, tasked with dodging, weaving and tricking your way through a series of onrushing obstacles. And, y’know, it’s pretty good.
TV & VideosDetroit News

Review: A fun, enlightening look at fungi in 'The Truffle Hunters'

After watching "The Truffle Hunters," you'll never look at or think about truffles the same way ever again. Of course, the chances are you haven't spent a whole lot of time thinking about or looking at truffles up until now. And that's fine, there's a lot going on in the world, and truffles are not top of mind. But they're top of directors Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw's minds, and they bring viewers into the land of truffles and find a world of intrigue, secrets, power, money, greed, eccentricities and dogs. Lots of great dogs.
RelationshipsSioux City Journal

REVIEW: 'Mitchells vs. the Machines' offers plenty of family fun

If you thought it was hard waiting in line at a theme park, you haven’t had a next-level vacation like the Mitchells. On their way to take daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson) to school in California, they’re faced with stopping a robot invasion. In the likable Netflix film, “The Mitchells vs....
TV SeriesIGN

Love, Death and Robots: Season 2 Review

Netflix's Love, Death, and Robots returns with a smaller, tighter selection of animated shorts that will still leave you buzzing and haunted. For season two Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson as Supervising Director. The Oscar-nominated director has vast animation experience - having worked in the industry for years and helmed Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3. Together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Grandpa and Granny 3: Death Hospital Review

Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s mental hospital we go. Grandpa and Granny 3: Death Hospital brings players another horror adventure. Escape game developer WildGamesNet creates a fun spin with a tag team that enhances the need for strategy. Despite the lack of instruction and no save feature, this title manages to provide a fun challenge.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

WordSpace! app review: a fun word game for everyone 2021

Everybody in my family loves word games. I remember growing up and word games were always an essential part of our lives as we often sat around the table on a Sunday evening playing Scrabble. These days, most of my word games are played in electronic form, but the principle...
Video Gamesnwaonline.com

OPINION | REVIEW: Memories return with the 'Obra Dinn'

Puzzle games have always held a special place in my heart, which is one reason "Return of the Obra Dinn" resonated so much with me. "Return of the Obra Dinn" is a puzzle game, but not in the way one might expect. The game opens with you in a boat and a ferryman giving you a hard time for wanting to see the Obra Dinn, a ship that mysteriously reappeared off the coast of England unmanned as all of its crew has disappeared.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘M.O.D.O.K.’ season 1 review: Ridiculous Marvel fun that humanizes a supervillain

Who would have ever thought that M.O.D.O.K. would ever be the star of his very own series? Though he’s considered one of the smartest minds in the Marvel Universe, he’s far from an A-list villain. He’s achieved somewhat of a fan favorite status mostly due to his abnormal appearance. In the new Hulu show, creators Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt take us on some wild adventures with the leader of A.I.M.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Exodemon (PS5) – A Fun By-the-Numbers Throwback Shooter

Retro shooters have a well-trodden formula these days, so anytime a game sets out to tweak that, the results vacillate between clever and calamitous. Exodemon happens to come down on the side of cleverness, tweaking the process in just the right ways to cleverly mask a small development team while making the experience a fun one.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Returnal Dev Diary Shows Off the Game’s Cycling Reality With Real People

The brains behind Returnal have used the game’s own mechanics in their latest dev diary by making themselves characters, of sorts. The thing is, apart from promoting the game and its mind bending reality, the whole video makes a great watch too. So whether it’s a marketing plot or not, I think you’re going to enjoy this one. And it only asks for twelve minutes of your time.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Puzzle Bobble VR Review: A Fun If Unnecessary Take On A Classic

Puzzle Bobble VR offers a fun take on a classic, even if headset support defeats the point of the genre’s time-killing antics. More Puzzle Bobble VR review!. Always afford the benefit of the doubt. That’s what Tetris Effect taught me. Because as silly as ‘Tetris… in VR’ sounds on paper, its developers found clever ways to transcend the classic and deliver something meaningful.
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Informational Tape Announcements: Death 2 Review

(Independent) With roots dating back to the Addieville complex off Barber Street circa 2011, Informational Tape Announcements is narrated by Thomas Bauer, director of the 2020 DIY music documentary Athens, GA: Over/Under. Bauer is joined by Joe Hopper aka DJ JoFi, who collaborated with Bauer in Ghost Coke and on “The Advice Show” on WUOG 90.5 FM, and Lloyd Handy aka DJ Boring. While early noisy ITA releases took tongue-in-cheek themes—passive aggressive requests to roommates, snarky songs to play for significant others—last year’s self-explanatory Quarantined: COVID 19 came across as equal attempts at spreading PSAs and using comedy as a coping mechanism. Death 2 is easily the most mature and listenable release to date, with title tracks like “Power,” “Surveillance,” “Classism” and “The Ego.” Bauer’s matter-of-fact delivery is subtly funny, like a stream of consciousness that flows through instances of situational humor and absurdity. Recorded remotely between Athens, Nashville and Beijing, Death 2 has plenty of interesting beats to keep you focused whenever the plot goes too far left field.
MoviesEW.com

Vampire Academy sucks the fun out of the novels: Review

What's the most annoying thing about Vampire Academy? Is it that it's one of those innocuously synthetic cliques-from-hell youth flicks that offer a rolling barrage of remarks instead of scenes with actual dramatic momentum? (Teen vampire girl: "Bite me!" Other teen vampire girl: "You wish, blood whore!" Headmistress: "I am so glad you're not at each other's throats!") Is it that the film features an even more arbitrary version of the kind of lumpy pulp plotting that was the worst aspect of the Twilight movies? No, the most annoying thing about Vampire Academy is that simply to watch this featherweight horror soap opera of mean-but-not-too-mean bloodsucking ingenues, you have to absorb an entire franchise cosmology — it's popcorn escapism as homework.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

The RPG Files: Biomutant Review

Biomutant, simply put, is an enigma. There's so many things I want to complain about, little bits of jankiness scattered around that should make it easy for a critic to tear this game apart. The narrator talks way too much, so much the game gives you an option to tone it down. Re-used environments and identical dialogue between multiple characters show where some shortcuts might have been taken during development. Combat, while fluid most of the time, can suffer the occasional oddity. Despite all of this, I am fascinated by Biomutant and want everyone to try it whenever they can. It's a game that really needs to be experienced first-hand in order to be truly appreciated.
Moviesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘The Strange House’ Is a Fun 80s Throwback Ghost Story

Teenagers, new friends, a small village, a mystery, neon titles, and synthesizers. Daniel Prochaska’s The Strange House has the eighties goodies that we’ve seen many times before and Netflix has been smart enough to milk after the success of Stranger Things. But the lack of creativity in its screenplay, adapted from Martina Wildner’s childrens book “Das Schaurige Haus,” doesn’t mean there isn’t fun to be had with this family-friendly coming-of-age ghost story set in an Austrian town.