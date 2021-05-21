newsbreak-logo
Pittsburgh, PA

Gateway Health CEO Cain Hayes on his tenure in Pittsburgh, his new opportunity and what makes a leader successful

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 3 days ago
Hayes was named CEO of Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health Plan. He’ll leave Gateway and Pittsburgh on June 11 and take over his new job in the Boston area in early July.

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

