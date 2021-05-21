Gateway Health CEO Cain Hayes on his tenure in Pittsburgh, his new opportunity and what makes a leader successful

Join Pittsburgh Area CEOs, Presidents and Business Owners Who Are Dedicated to Becoming Exceptional Leaders, Building World-Class Companies, and Advancing the Pittsburgh Region CEO Roundtable Pittsburgh is the fastest growing CEO advisory group in Pittsburgh – members working together and supporting one another in pursuit of excellence in performance, growth, and sustainability. It is led by Founder, Stan Truskie, Ph.D., Organizational Leadership Expert, CEO Executive Coach, Author, and Speaker. Achieving Excellence Together! We all share the common goals of personal/professional growth and pursuit of improved organizational performance. By joining our group, you will be able to: • Regularly Spend time working on your business, not just in your business • Gain valuable feedback from a personal board of CEO advisors • Increase your competence as a leader • Focus on your goals and actions • Share and learn best practices • Explore new ideas • Develop a peer support group Available data shows that business leaders who participate in peer advisory groups outperform the total market in revenue growth by over 38%! The benefits and features membership include the following: • Monthly Afternoon Meetings: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott Conference Center Moon Township, Pa 15108 • Monthly Executive Leadership Topics • Roundtable Discussion • Monthly Lunch and Learn Series - Timely Professional/Business Topics • Monthly, One-on-One Coaching Sessions • Website Features/Promotes Members and Their Companies CEO Roundtable Pittsburgh is led by CEO and Founder, Stan Truskie, Ph.D. Stan is an international executive coach, organizational leadership professor, author, speaker, and board advisor with over 25 years’ experience coaching executives and advising boards on leadership/organizational performance and governance issues. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in executive development, strategic/business planning, succession planning, business development, and company culture formation. He has the unique experience of advising public, private, and not-for profit organizations, as well as family owned/operated businesses. Currently, Stan operates a private consulting firm, MSD Leadership Consultants, Inc. which he founded in 2002. He has worked with over 50 companies ranging from small family-owned private businesses to Fortune 500 corporations offering advice on executive leadership, organizational/business strategic planning, and governance issues. He has advised enterprises of various sizes at different stages of growth from start-up to turn-around situations, and contributed to improved business performance, increased revenues, and outstanding bottom-line results. He has coached over 300 senior level executives, many of whom have been advanced to top leadership positions in their respective companies. He is author of best-selling book among thought leaders: Leadership in High-Performance Organizational Cultures, 2nd Edition, 2012. Stan’s academic affiliations have been with Penn State University, Robert Morris University, and Nova Southeastern University. He has served as Professor of Organizational Leadership.