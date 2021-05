Before I even start, I’m going to address the gender issue. This column is about benefits available to spouses. However, I don’t want to spend the whole column trying to be gender-neutral and using awkward combined pronouns like “he/she” or “him/her,” or jumbled phrases like “benefits for husbands and/or wives.” Because statistics show that 90% of the people who get spousal benefits are women, I’m going to keep things simple and address this column to women. Or more specifically, to wives who are wondering what benefits they might be due on a husband’s Social Security record.