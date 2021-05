The quarterback position is always under the spotlight in the SEC, and there's no lack of intrigue surrounding the position for 2021. With standouts like Florida's Kyle Trask and Alabama's Mac Jones off to the NFL, there's room for another wave of stars to emerge this fall. None of the league's returning quarterbacks earned all-conference honors last season, so the preseason vote is a wide-open battle. Alabama's Bryce Young, Georgia's JT Daniels and Ole Miss' Matt Corral are the favorites to take the top spot, but Florida's Emory Jones and Missouri's Connor Bazelak are two others to watch.