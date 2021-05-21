Commentary: Want to prevent sexual assault? Focus on middle-schoolers

Mental health-related emergency room visits increased substantially for children and teens during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the proportion of related visits were up 24% for children five to 11 years old and 31% for children 12 to 17 years when compared to the same time period in 2019. The stress of a pandemic that turned routines and support systems upside down has been difficult for many, but children and adolescents might not be equipped with the same coping skills as adults.