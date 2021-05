The dating game, at times, is nerve-wracking. Thoughts ranging from “how do I look” to “will I come off awkward” might run through your head. Then you go on that date, and everything seems to be going well—there’s laughter in the air and potential talks of a second meetup.Then, there’s silence. No communication, and then you’re wondering, “what did I do?”Well, sometimes it’s not entirely what you did. We all have different personalities and likes, and it might not have meshed well with a potential suitor.But what about the moments you refused to date or cut someone out of your...