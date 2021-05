Rian Johnson and his casting director cannot be stopped. The filmmaker behind Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi is hard at work prepping to shoot his highly-anticipated sequel to Knives Out, which will drop exclusively on Netflix next year. With filming set to begin this summer, Johnson is finally putting together the all-star cast, and each day brings another massive name to the roster. This time, it's the multi-faceted Kathryn Hahn joining the cast, fresh off her turn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel's WandaVision.