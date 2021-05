Before you talk to any contractor, says Leslie Eiler, designer manager at CRD Design Build in Seattle, Washington, realize that "scope is key." Are you getting a brand-new bath or reworking an existing one? Is it a full bath or a powder room? "If a bath remodel is a renovation versus a full gut remodel, it will naturally be a lower price point," she says. "A full gut remodel often includes relocating or upgrading electrical and plumbing—both of which are expensive trades to work with and not something easily DIY-ed." Ahead, we ask the experts about some of these affiliated costs and how to save on them.