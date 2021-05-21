newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

San Diego Sockers breaking ground for new arena in Oceanside

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Sockers breaking ground for their future arena in Oceanside. The San Diego Sockers have been playing in the Pechanga Arena since 2012, and now have a future forever home to look forward to. The state of the art facility is being funded with private money from individual...

Oceanside, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

SANDAG Bike Anywhere Week is May 16-22

San Diego CA— As part of National Bike Month, SANDAG Bike Anywhere Week will be celebrated throughout the San Diego region Sunday, May 16 through Saturday, May 22. Bike to work, school, the beach, the store, or just around their neighborhood and discover why the San Diego region is one of the best places in the country to GO by BIKE.
San Diego, CAsandiegocountynews.com

Petco Park to host Memorial Day weekend concerts

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres, in partnership with CBF Productions, announced details surrounding two back-to-back Memorial Day weekend concerts taking place at Petco Park on May 29 and 30. The Beach Boys, members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with special guests John Stamos and Mark...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

In-person proms, graduations are back on for San Diego high school seniors

Some Eastlake High School seniors stepped foot on campus last weekend for the first time since the pandemic began more than a year ago — to go to prom. Girls in long, sparkling gowns and high heels and boys in suits — all wearing masks — got their temperature taken at the school gate, then walked down a red carpet under a tunnel of strung-up lights to a balloon arch to take their pictures.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Hella Mega Tour 2021 rescheduled as tour by Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer shifts dates, adds cities

The move follows announcement that 2021 tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue has been postponed until 2022, including July Petco Park show in San Diego. After being postponed for a year from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of live events, Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters has now been pushed back by 12 days and rescheduled its dates and the order of the cities it will visit.
San Diego, CAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson to design new $2 million practice facility for University of San Diego golf team

Phil Mickelson will design a new $2 million golf training facility for the University of San Diego, Athletic Director Bill McGillis announced on Monday. The Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility will be located on campus and feature a one-acre natural turf short-game area fit with a large putting green, practice bunkers and fairway and rough area so players can practice any shot they’d face in competition.
Temecula, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Pechanga Resort Casino opens new Mexican restaurant 1882 Cantina

Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula has swapped out its Lobby Bar & Grill for a new full-service Mexican restaurant that offers traditional dishes from different regions including Oaxaca, Baja California and Estado de Mexico as well as tequilas and mezcals. The new 1882 Cantina, named after the year Chester A....
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego, CANews Channel Nebraska

Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Originally Posted On: Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego Page 1 of 0 – (soberlifesd.com) If we were to ask which area of the country has the most small farms, what would you guess? The answer is San Diego County. San Diego is the largest producer of avocados in the country.
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Events on the Oceanside calendar

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. @georgia.mayyy X swirl boutique Summer Market; 3. Mass at St. Thomas More Oceanside for 5/15 & 5/16; 4. GRAND OPENING! Neighborhood Vet Hospital, Oceanside; 5. Summer Fun Makers Market;
Oceanside, CAlocalemagazine.com

7 Ways This New Oceanside Hotel Is the Coastal Playground of Your Dreams

Bohemian chic meets modern-day luxury at the all-new Mission Pacific Hotel in the heart of Oceanside. This sumptuous, sky-high retreat is one of the city’s newest additions, offering a serene spot for a seaside staycay. Highlights of the property include curated decor from local artists, a gorgeous wedding venue overlooking the ocean and four bespoke food and beverage experiences including the only rooftop pool bar in North County. Like what you hear? Just wait—we’ve got lots more to reveal about this hip Oside haven. Here’s an inside look at seven features of Mission Pacific that make it an unrivaled staycation destination. Mission Pacific Hotel Oceanside.
Oceanside, CAthevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Downtown Oceanside Makers Market May 15, Lot 35 and Artist Alley Shop handcrafted and artisanal goods and support our local makers and downtown businesses this Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Downtown Oceanside. This free outdoor pop-up market will be operating under current COVID-19 protocols. FIND OUT MORE. Pride by...
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Just Go

Best 2021 Experiences in Oceanside

The city of Oceanside is located in sunny San Diego County in Southern California, and as its name implies, it is located by the sea. In 2021, it will be a stunning tourism destination. I visited it back in 2018 and I'm looking forward to coming back in 2021.
California StatePosted by
Only In Southern California

Pack A Picnic And Head to Cassidy Street Beach For Some Of The Best Ocean Views In Southern California

It’s always fun to find new beaches to explore in Southern California. Sometimes the smaller ones are the best-hidden gems. We found the perfect little picnic spot for you at Cassidy Street Beach in Oceanside, where you can sneak away and enjoy the sand and waves, while also taking in some incredible views. Beach access […] The post Pack A Picnic And Head to Cassidy Street Beach For Some Of The Best Ocean Views In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oceanside, CAthevistapress.com

City of Oceanside Celebrates Water Awareness Month With Virtual Reality Video

Video provides a 360-degree look at Oceanside’s Water Reclamation Facility in anticipation of opening the first advanced purified water project in San Diego County. Oceanside, CA, May, 2021 – To celebrate “Water Awareness Month” this May and highlight the value of water, the City of Oceanside is unveiling its new virtual reality video tour. The 360-degree video shows the water recycling process that prepares water for Pure Water Oceanside, an advanced water purification project that will create a new local source of high-quality drinking water that is clean, safe, drought-proof and environmentally sound.