newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler County, FL

Man Enraged By Motorcyclist’s Speed in P-Section Is Arrested on Charge of Attacking Him

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Markert didn’t like how fast Cole Nailor was going on his motorcycle. Nailor, a 21-year-old resident of Lyons Place in Palm Coast, was on his motorcycle, traveling on Ponce DeLeon Drive Thursday morning, when he accelerated past Markert, who was in his own vehicle. Markert, a 69-year-old resident of Pony Express Drive, “raised his hand out of the window, making the gesture for [Nailor] to slow his speed,” according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s report. Nailor stopped–and parked alongside Markert’s pick-up truck.

flaglerlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Coast, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#The Third Man#Front Man#Cops Police#Reckless Driving#Police Bus Crashes#Lyons Place#Pony Express Drive#Fcso#Flaglerlive#Felshire#Fso#Flagler County Sheriff#Road Rage#Truck Driver#Motorcycle Boy#Fists#Jail#Motorcycle Laws#Paramedics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Flagler County, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

FCSO's Rapid I.D. Tech Leads To Arrest

Palm Coast, FL - A man who identified himself as Micky E. Smith during a traffic stop is now in the Flagler County Jail after being identified as 52-year-old Ricky Smith through the use of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Rapid ID. Smith was one of two male passengers...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Palm Coast, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Palm Coast man accused of molesting 9-year-old girl since she was about 6

A Palm Coast man was arrested after a 9-year-old girl said he'd been molesting her since she was about 6, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Monserrate Teron, 57, whose residence is on Edwin Lane, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the Flagler County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $250,000 bond.
Bunnell, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

De-Escalation Skills End FCSO Stand-Off

Bunnell, FL - A stand-off was the result of Flagler County Sheriff's (FCSO) deputies stopping the vehicle of a convicted felon with four active felony warrants yesterday (May 12) afternoon. They found 27-year-old Joshua Seidel traveling southbound on US 1 in Bunnell around 3 p.m. Video of the chase, the...
Bunnell, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

Misplaced Wallet Leads Deputies To Burglary Suspect

Bunnell, FL - It's usually good news when someone finds your missing wallet, but not for one Bunnell man who lost his wallet at the scene of a crime. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) was called to a home in Daytona North on March 11 after someone called deputies to report that someone broke into one of their sheds. The property owner noticed the shed doors were damaged, the padlock was missing and several items were scattered about the property or missing.
Flagler County, FLPosted by
First Coast News

Miami man critically injured in crash in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after an early Saturday morning crash on Belle Terre Parkway in Flagler County. The 19-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic on Belle Terre Parkway. At about 3:15 a.m., the car left the road and went into the median, colliding with two trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Flagler County, FLclick orlando

Flagler County deputies searching for missing man with autism

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man with autism who was last seen in Palm Coast. The sheriff’s office said Patrick Michael Johnson, 32, was last seen near his home on Folcroft Lane. [TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask...
Palm Coast, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

FCSO K-9 Holmes Finds Another Missing Person

Palm Coast, FL - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) first bloodhound in decades, K-9 Holmes, quickly located a missing adult on Saturday in Palm Coast. FCSO responded to a group home where an adult left the home on foot after becoming upset about losing television privileges. A group home...
Flagler County, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

Flagler K9 Holmes locates missing person in woods

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Saturday, May 8, about a missing adult who left a group home after becoming upset about losing television privileges. The subject left the home on foot and a group home employee followed him through neighborhood backyards on Forest Grove Drive....
Flagler County, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

Operation CARE Wave results in 76 traffic stops in Flagler County

On May 5, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol joined forces to participate in Operation CARE Wave, a county- and statewide traffic enforcement operation focusing on Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts. During the operation, the agencies reported making a total of 76 traffic stops resulting in...
Flagler County, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

Flagler deputies successfully de-escalate two armed suicidal subjects

Flagler County deputies helped save two people who were apparently contemplating suicide recently. “Often around the country these situations have had a much more tragic outcome," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "But, in Flagler County, our deputies spend significant amounts of time training on how to successfully deescalate dangerous situations. No bad day is worth taking your life. Suicide is a permanent solution to what is usually a temporary problem and impacts many people. I am thankful our deputies were able to disarm both of them and no one was injured. Hopefully, they can now get the help they need.”