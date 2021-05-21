Man Enraged By Motorcyclist’s Speed in P-Section Is Arrested on Charge of Attacking Him
William Markert didn’t like how fast Cole Nailor was going on his motorcycle. Nailor, a 21-year-old resident of Lyons Place in Palm Coast, was on his motorcycle, traveling on Ponce DeLeon Drive Thursday morning, when he accelerated past Markert, who was in his own vehicle. Markert, a 69-year-old resident of Pony Express Drive, “raised his hand out of the window, making the gesture for [Nailor] to slow his speed,” according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s report. Nailor stopped–and parked alongside Markert’s pick-up truck.flaglerlive.com