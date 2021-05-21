Man Enraged By Motorcyclist’s Speed in P-Section Is Arrested on Charge of Attacking Him

Bunnell, FL - It's usually good news when someone finds your missing wallet, but not for one Bunnell man who lost his wallet at the scene of a crime. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) was called to a home in Daytona North on March 11 after someone called deputies to report that someone broke into one of their sheds. The property owner noticed the shed doors were damaged, the padlock was missing and several items were scattered about the property or missing.