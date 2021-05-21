I’m what you would call an avid horse lover. A passion for My Little Pony that later transitioned into a daunting collection of Breyer horse models? Check. A small library of equine encyclopedias and horse novels? Check. An inability to drive by a horse-filled pasture without spontaneously shouting “neigh neighs!” or “horsies!” despite being 39 and a fully-fledged adult? Check. An ever-growing bevy of favorited horse movies trotted out (snorts) at the mere sign of depression or anxiety to induce some much-needed dopamine? Check. Therein, one can understand my delight at the opportunity to review Bleeker Street’s “Dream Horse.” As a subject matter expert on all things equine (credentials noted above), I was intrigued to see how this rendition of Dream Alliance’s story would fare. As a racehorse enthusiast and finding myself quite familiar with Dream Alliance’s backstory, I found the movie to be on par with its many other racehorse movie contemporaries. Much like “Secretariat,” Bleeker Street’s “Dream Horse,” focuses primarily on the human aspect of Dream Alliance’s story. While “Dream” is, indeed, a main part of the story, it is Toni Collette’s character, Jan Vokes, who takes center stage.