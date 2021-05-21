newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Dream Horse

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Brief: This is a been-there-done-that, based on a true story racehorse flick that is quirky but not so much that it loses any sense of believability. Dream Horse is based on the true story of a group of people in Wales who each invested 10 Pounds a week to raise and race a thorough bred. A couple of decades ago, the horse, Dream Alliance, went on to win a bunch of important races.

www.kxl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Racing#Race Horses#True Story#Book Lovers#Room Movie#Dream Alliance#British#Torchwood#Last Tango#Covid#Kxl#Tri City Herald#Races#Non Horse Lovers#Feel Good Movie#Quirky Characters#Film#Things#Primetime Emmy Winner#Hundred Movies
Related
Animalscasscountynow.com

Miniature horses

Miniature horses are horses defined by their small height - usually less than 34–38 inches. They can be found in many nations, particularly in Europe and the Americas, and are the result of centuries of selective breeding. Miniature horses were first developed in Europe in the 1600s, and by 1765 they ...
Musiccinemacy.com

Listen To Benjamin Woodgates’s Track From ‘Dream Horse’ (Exclusive)

Benjamin Woodgates may be young but his resume reads like that of a seasoned pro. In addition to making his debut feature film score in the Toni Collette-starring drama Dream Horse, Benjamin has also orchestrated music for a wide range of films and TV programs including Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Moviesillinoisnewstoday.com

“Dream Horse” Review: Adorable movie runs a solid but familiar track

No breathtaking stretch runs can be seen in “Dream Horse”. Nor will you encounter the tragic moment when a beautiful creature is injured in a truck and has to be defeated. Colorful townspeople, a sequence where everyone gathers around the TV to cheer on local favorites in a large race, a moment of quiet movement between a long-married couple who still loves each other, like “Rocky” There is no thrill. Underdog pulls off unimaginable upset.
MoviesTrumann Democrat

Review: Empty nest, full stable in Wales drama 'Dream Horse'

The based-on-a-true-story “Dream Horse,” about a Welsh bartender who turns unlikely race horse breeder, is a feel-good movie that's a little too heavy on the “feel-good" to really do the trick. But as with all long shots that pay off, “Dream Horse” has its hard-to-deny charms. While it deviates little...
AnimalsEventing Nation

Horse People Are Good People

The amount of good people I’ve met though horses is unbelievable. Recently, I tragically lost my horse in a pasture accident. The whole experience made me feel like the most unlucky person in the world, but strangely enough at the same time one of the luckiest. You see, as. people...
EntertainmentChicago Tribune

‘Dream Horse’ review: Toni Collette drama resonates with warm sense of humor and heart

What’s in a name? For the plucky Welsh racehorse Dream Alliance, well, a lot. His mighty moniker reflects the big dreams of his unlikely owners, a syndicate of working-class folks from a tiny Welsh coal mining village. Based on a true story, “Dream Horse” depicts the unlikely and amazing tale of Jan Vokes (played here by Toni Collette) who rallies her community to pitch in a few pounds a week and make a go of it in the high-stakes, high-class world of racehorses. In the rousing, inspirational “Dream Horse,” one remarkable colt allows an entire community to find a connection with each other that seems long lost.
Animalshorsenetwork.com

Dream Horse: A Charming Tale of a Welsh Underdog, With Steeplechases

One of the most captivating aspects of Bleecker Street Media’s new film Dream Horse is that so much of the rags-to-riches story is true. Dream Alliance was a real racehorse, bred and raised on, as his breeder Jan Vokes put it, “a slag heap.” He is still owned by a group of Welsh villagers who saved a small amount every week to breed, train and eventually race the horse in some of the biggest steeplechase races in the United Kingdom.
MoviesPosted by
98.7 WFGR

‘The Dry’ And ‘Dream Horse’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week we are checking out two new movies coming out in theaters and on streaming. The first movie to check out this weekend is The Dry, the story of a federal investigator who is called in to investigate a murder in a small drought stricken town. While he is there he discovers a link to an unsolved case of a teen's death almost a decade ago. But, uncovering the truth might be harder than he thinks.
MoviesKXL

The Virtuoso

In Brief: A two-dimensional movie packed with two-dimensional characters. A nice throwback to 1940s film noir movies. Anson Mount is The Virtuoso. He’s a hitman who does odd jobs for Anthony Hopkins, The Mentor. Something goes wrong on one of his hits and an innocent woman is burned to death. Even more horrifying for Virtuoso is that she dies in front of her young son.
MoviesBoston Globe

Toni Collette has the reins well in hand in ‘Dream Horse’

For proof of how a gifted performer can lift a middling property to the next level, look no further than “Dream Horse,” a British racing drama arriving in theaters this week and on VOD June 11. The movie also makes a case for casting against type. In what may be the dowdiest, most plainspoken role of a mercurial career, Toni Collette plays Jan Vokes, a small-town Welsh grocery clerk who corralled 22 of her fellow villagers into buying a brood mare and raising a prize-winning racehorse. The film is based on a true story, and it’s awfully mild, but Collette gives it a humble yet passionate intensity that makes it stick to the ribs.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Toni Collette joins Colin Firth in HBO true crime series ‘The Staircase’

Toni Collette is the latest name to join HBO’s limited true-crime series ‘The Staircase’, she joins Colin Firth who plays the lead. The eight-episode series will follow novelist Michael Peterson (Firth), his North Carolina family, and Kathleen’s suspicious death. Collette will take on the role of Kathleen. Harrison Ford was...
MoviesDeadline

‘Dream Horse’ Review: Toni Collette & Damian Lewis In Winning, Feel-Good True Racing Tale

If audiences are looking for a little uplift after a long time locked down, if they want a feeling of hope and human connection, and if they long for just a good old-fashioned, Rocky-like feel-good story, then Dream Horse, is the must-see movie for them. Finally hitting theaters Friday after debuting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, it’s one of those small gems that somehow gets made in the shadow of blockbuster tentpoles and genre films. This true story of a small Welsh town and the unlikely racehorse champion that brings them together is a lovely movie designed to make you feel good about life. Nothing wrong with that.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'Dream Horse' will have you hooked until the finish line

Underdog race horse movie "Dream Horse" is like every other underdog race horse movie you have ever seen. But it's not like you've watched so many of them, and its cast and its particulars make it fun and worth seeing. You may remember that Jonathan Swift's great fictional adventurer Lemuel Gulliver preferred the company of horses to that of human beings, and real-life-based tale "Dream Horse" will reinforce that opinion.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Why Toni Collette Thinks Dream Horse Is A ‘Truly Inspirational’ Project

In between the reality-defying turns movies often take, such as a zombie heist in Army of the Dead or the bold style and color of upcoming musical In The Heights, it can be refreshing to sit back and watch a more grounded storyline that follows something real and impactful rooted in an actual story. One of this weekend’s offerings is Dream Horse, which stars Toni Collette as Jan Vokes, a Welsh woman who decides to breed her own race horse, Dream Alliance.
Animalssknr.net

Dream Horse Aims Big But Falls Just Short Of The Finish Line

I’m what you would call an avid horse lover. A passion for My Little Pony that later transitioned into a daunting collection of Breyer horse models? Check. A small library of equine encyclopedias and horse novels? Check. An inability to drive by a horse-filled pasture without spontaneously shouting “neigh neighs!” or “horsies!” despite being 39 and a fully-fledged adult? Check. An ever-growing bevy of favorited horse movies trotted out (snorts) at the mere sign of depression or anxiety to induce some much-needed dopamine? Check. Therein, one can understand my delight at the opportunity to review Bleeker Street’s “Dream Horse.” As a subject matter expert on all things equine (credentials noted above), I was intrigued to see how this rendition of Dream Alliance’s story would fare. As a racehorse enthusiast and finding myself quite familiar with Dream Alliance’s backstory, I found the movie to be on par with its many other racehorse movie contemporaries. Much like “Secretariat,” Bleeker Street’s “Dream Horse,” focuses primarily on the human aspect of Dream Alliance’s story. While “Dream” is, indeed, a main part of the story, it is Toni Collette’s character, Jan Vokes, who takes center stage.