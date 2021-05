The Oak Park Public Library is on an anti-racism journey. This includes working with a local consultant and implementing a new anti-racism strategic plan. Why are we doing this? Because as your public library, we value all people. We value providing a welcoming space for everyone. We know you value this too. Because as we continue to ask “What kind of community do you want to live in?” you continue to tell us: A community that’s kind. Accepting. Inclusive. One where anti-racism practices are making a difference in people’s lives.