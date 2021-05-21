newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon On Friday Reports 504 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Virus-Related Deaths

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 504 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths related to the virus. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (57), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (35), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (10), Josephine (4), Klamath (31), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (38), Malheur (1), Marion (56), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (23), Wasco (6), Washington (50), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (10).

www.kxl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Jefferson, OR
City
Marion, OR
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Wasco, OR
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ore#Columbia#Polk#St Charles Bend Hospital#Icu#Johnson Johnson#Coos#Deaths#Covid 19 Death#Deschutes County#Linn County#Umatilla County#Clackamas County#Washington County#Crook#Hospitals#Medical#Lane County#Malheur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Columbian

Long lines return to COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Oregon Convention Center

Demand for COVID-19 vaccine rebounded in a big way Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center, leaving clinic staff shorthanded and metro-area residents with long waits. Sunday marked the first weekend day of operation at the Northeast Portland clinic since federal and state health officials approved vaccinations for kids age 12 to 15.
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Oregon Stateleadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
Washington StateKTVZ

Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Kent police investigate fatal shooting at hookah lounge. KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday. Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions. When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Auburn with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive. A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.
nbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Portland, ORInhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...