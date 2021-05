MONTVALE – In a wild opening round of the Bergen County Tournament that saw No. 24 Dwight-Englewood, No. 22 Glen Rock, No. 20 St. Mary and No. 19 Hasbrouck Heights all pull first round upsets on the road, No. 21 Bergen Tech was doing its best to also crash the Round of 16. Bergen Tech, a program that has made the county tournament in each of the last two seasons that it was held (2021 and 2019) and the same amount of times in the last 50 years, scratched out a run in the top of the first inning against Pascack Hills ace Kevin Scully and then did everything it could to make its slim advantage stand up.