Unemployment ticks up slightly as state sees job 'surplus'

wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida's unemployment rate is up slightly, economists reported Friday. The latest numbers from Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity show the rate grew a tenth of a percent from March to April, landing at 4.8 percent. The current national average is 6.1 percent. The good news is that the state's labor...

Related
Rushville, INGreensburg Daily News

Unemployment and the job market

RUSHVILLE - Ever since the new administration took office earlier this year, there has been a deluge of money passed out to people who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus. On the surface that seems like the compassionate thing for the federal government to do, but there’s a limit to how much help people need to get by until the pandemic has passed and people are no longer afraid to resume their daily lives or they’ve gotten vaccinated against the virus.
PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Editorial: State revenue surplus is welcome

Virginia has bounced — no, ricocheted — back from the pandemic-caused recession. Now the state is in the interesting position of deciding what to do with all that money. Officials recently announced that state revenues likely would exceed predictions by more than half a billion dollars. Added to that windfall...
Economykynt1450.com

SD Unemployment and Jobs Report are Stable

The latest jobs report in South Dakota shows unemployment claims continue to decline, but there is an uptick in first-time claims. The Department of Labor reported 364 initial claims Thursday, an increase of 59 from the previous week. In the early months of the pandemic, first-time unemployment claims rose to...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

April Marks Twelfth Consecutive Month of Job Growth in Maryland

BALTIMORE (May 21, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 3,800 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 6.2% in April. This is the twelfth consecutive month of job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning […] The post April Marks Twelfth Consecutive Month of Job Growth in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Lancaster, NHlaconiadailysun.com

State holding surplus of shots

Nearly two-thirds of people in New Hampshire who are eligible to get a vaccine have received at least their first dose. Now, the state has more vaccines than it knows what to do with — vaccine appointments are unfilled, doses are plentiful, and heath officials even resorted to offering perks, like free tickets to Lancaster fair, in exchange for getting the shot.
Iowa Statetelegraphherald.com

Iowa's April unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.8%

DES MOINES — Iowa's unemployment rose in April to 3.8% as the number of residents with jobs fell slightly, the Iowa Workforce Development agency reported Friday. The rate for April increased from a March unemployment rate of 3.7%. Iowa's rate was the nation's 10th lowest and compared to a national...
EconomyThe Suburban Times

Payroll employment growth slows in April but remains positive

Washington’s economy added 11,200 jobs in April and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate stayed constant at 5.5 percent from March to April, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). MonthTotal Jobs (losses or gains)Unemployment rate2019/2020 Unemployment Rate. March 2020 -23,100 5.3 percent*4.4 percent. April 2020 -385,800 16.3...
EconomyFirst Coast News

Extra $300 federal unemployment benefits will end June 26 for Floridians

The additional $300 in federal funding Floridians have been able to collect for unemployment during the pandemic is coming to an end. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday it will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program on June 26. DEO says the driving force behind...
BusinessMSNBC

Unemployment benefits aren't causing a labor shortage. Low wages are.

As time moves us further from the pandemic's beginnings, some artifacts of the Before Times seem more and more antiquated — especially when it comes to how Americans work. I don't just mean, say, companies' arbitrarily forcing people who've worked just fine remotely back into the office. I mean the tradeoffs Americans have until now been willing to endure for their survival. It's a rethinking that has spawned a rash of worries that the recovery will be hampered as some businesses struggle to find hires for open roles.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's Unemployment Rate Ticks Down to 4.1% in April

St. Paul – Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1% in April, from 4.2% in March, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The unemployment rate decline was due to people moving from unemployment to employment. The U.S. unemployment rate rose one-tenth to 6.1% in April.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Duluth, Statewide Job Report Shows Slight Progress in Recovery

DULUTH, Minn.– The jobs numbers from the month of April for the Duluth metro area and statewide have been released. The state unemployment rate fell from 4.2 in March to 4.1 percent in April, adding over 11,000 jobs but the state labor force remains 95,000 jobs less than before the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall: Time to cut unemployment benefits

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,