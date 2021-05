It has been a confusing couple of weeks for public sector employees. They started with the government announcing what looked like a three-year pay freeze for public servants but ended up with a “lift/adjust/hold” approach to public sector pay. Employees earning under NZ$60,000 a year can now expect a pay increase, while those earning more will see an adjustment only in “exceptional circumstances”, or not at all. The government took the chill off its pay restraint policy by agreeing to index pay against the cost of living and to review the system after one year rather than three. The stated aim...