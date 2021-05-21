newsbreak-logo
Osky stays hot in tournament thriller against Knoxville

By JARRETT HUNT Herald Intern
Oskaloosa Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE — The stage was set at Ken Locke Stadium Thursday night for a first round state soccer matchup between the Panthers and Indians. The boys on the field did not disappoint as the exciting game went all the way to a penalty shootout, where Oskaloosa came out on top, 2-1. The first half started with Mother Nature soaking the field, but as the rain stopped, the energy in the stadium picked up. The two teams traded shots and saves early with neither team taking an advantage. With 21 minutes left, the Panthers (9-8) nearly struck first but were denied at the net by Indian goalkeeper Landon Briggs.

