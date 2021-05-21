newsbreak-logo
Design

"Resilience" Lecompton's New Mural

lecomptonkansas.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLecompton’s new mural adorns the south side of the Lecompton Community Pride Building. The mural was designed and painted by Rick Wright. Under the protective wings of a proud community, visitors are welcomed to the historic city of Lecompton. Like a majestic bird taking flight along the banks of the Kansas River, Lecompton once soared in both population and prosperity. Originally called Bald Eagle, the burgeoning town quickly became a nest of historical significance. Pioneers of the 1850’s and 1860’s sought to establish their own sovereignty under the territorial motto “POPULI VOCE NATA” (born of the popular will). The early city experienced substantial floods in population and infrastructure, alongside converging waves of political discord. Today, Lecompton proudly resides in calmer waters, holding onto its history and enthusiasm for its future growth.

www.lecomptonkansas.com
Ashford, ALDothan Eagle

New train mural brightens downtown intersection, pays homage to Ashford's past

ASHFORD—Fresh yellow paint was still drying on the pavement of Ashford’s downtown intersection Monday where a beautification project that pays homage to the city’s roots was finished over the weekend. A mural depicting a train, which is also the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority’s logo, surrounded by crosswalks drawn to resemble...
Greenville, ALalabamanews.net

City of Greenville Unveils New Mural Downtown

The City of Greenville cut the ribbon Thursday on a new mural downtown. The “Grateful for Greenville” mural, located at 110 E. Commerce Street, has a postcard theme that features highlights from the city. A local artist teamed up with elementary students to complete the artwork. The project was funded...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Hiding History at City Hall’s Mural

City Council voted 6-1 on May 11th to cover the historic mural in City Hall as part of its efforts to eradicate racial injustice in Santa Monica. The mural depicts Native Americans at a natural spring and the arrival of a Spanish monk and soldier in the 18th century. It was created by renowned artist Stanton MacDonald-Wright who was Director of the Southern California Works Progress Administration, a program initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that provided federal grants for artists to create public art in public buildings for Depression-era economic recovery. Housed inside City Hall, a WPA project, the mural is part of a Santa Monica landmark.
Ashford, ALwtvy.com

New Ashford street mural damaged by vehicle; restoration efforts underway

ASHFORD, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents of the small southeast Alabama city of Ashford have waited through several months of weather delays to see an exciting new street mural laid down. The excitement turned to some disappointment, however, following the artwork’s completion over the weekend. Someone apparently didn’t notice the barricades...
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Money Needed To Refurbish Cincinnati's BLM Mural

The Black Lives Matter mural in front of Cincinnati City Hall isn't looking as good as it once did, says Council Member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, and $13,000 is needed to fix it up, including an overlay to protect it. Private donations were used last summer to pay for the BLM...
Visual ArtNWI.com

New mural honors first responder heroes during COVID-19 pandemic

A new mural in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood honors first responders as heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. Lee Companies in Miller commissioned the First Responders Tribute Mural on Lake Street’s East Wall Art Alley, in the alley behind Lee Companies' office at 563 S. Lake Street. It's a prime spot in the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District’s biannual Lake Effekt wall art painting event that turn Miller into an outdoor art gallery filled with bright, vibrant murals.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Downtown Bangor’s Newly Placed Murals Bring ‘Unity’

In April we told you about Downtown Bangor's next adventure with wheat paste murals for the coming summer season. They were looking for artists to submit unique pieces of art to show on the sides of buildings in Downtown Bangor. The artists submitted, art was chosen and this past weekend...
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Associated Veterans of Loveland to dedicate new building mural Saturday

The Associated Veterans of Loveland will honor their new building mural Saturday, a mural that is meant to honor the very veterans who spend time inside the building. Fort Collins artist Werner Schreiber painted the multi-panel mural. Each panel along the exterior of the building at 305 S. Cleveland Ave. illustrates different wars America has taken part in, ranging from World War I to the present day, and the soldiers who fought in them.
Niagara Falls, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New NFTA mural aims to move Niagara Falls forward

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — “I would just say, I’m an artist who has a message that hopes to create an environment that can bring positive change for everybody to benefit from,” said 29-year-old artist Jalen Law. The Buffalo native isn't just an artist, however; he is an educator, implementing aspects of emotional intelligence, social justice and ancestral ties into is projects.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

A new downtown mural is planned

A mural has been scheduled to be painted in downtown Walterboro starting this week. As a part of the WHAM! Festival and in preparation of the upcoming Rice Festival, Walterboro’s Tourism and Development Departments and the Colleton Museum have joined together for the mural project. It will be painted on...
Sarasota, FLfox13news.com

Murals paint a picture of Sarasota's past

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Rosemary Arts and Design District (RADD) is enlisting artists from across the country to paint murals of the first settlers of Sarasota’s Overtown Historic District, the first Black community in Sarasota. "Since this area has been developed into the Rosemary district, the history of what was...
Cassadaga, NYObserver

New mural shines spotlight on village

CASSADAGA — COVID-19 has been hard on a lot of restaurants and Jo Jo Asian Cafe is no exception. In business since 2014, the Cassadaga restaurant, located at 11 S. Main St., has relied on takeout and the community responded. As a thank you to not only Cassadaga, but to all of Chautauqua County, the owners had a colorful mural painted on the side of their building.