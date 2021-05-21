“Resilience” Lecompton’s New Mural

Lecompton’s new mural adorns the south side of the Lecompton Community Pride Building. The mural was designed and painted by Rick Wright. Under the protective wings of a proud community, visitors are welcomed to the historic city of Lecompton. Like a majestic bird taking flight along the banks of the Kansas River, Lecompton once soared in both population and prosperity. Originally called Bald Eagle, the burgeoning town quickly became a nest of historical significance. Pioneers of the 1850’s and 1860’s sought to establish their own sovereignty under the territorial motto “POPULI VOCE NATA” (born of the popular will). The early city experienced substantial floods in population and infrastructure, alongside converging waves of political discord. Today, Lecompton proudly resides in calmer waters, holding onto its history and enthusiasm for its future growth.