Maryville, MO

Travis Smith

nodawaynews.com
 3 days ago

Travis Smith, 61, Hopkins, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home. He was born November 4, 1959, in Maryville, to Charles and Donna Titus Smith. He was a 1978 graduate of North Nodaway High School. Mr. Smith was a truck driver for Allen’s Country Mix until his retirement. Mr....

nodawaynews.com
Maryville, MO
Maryville, MO
Hopkins, MO
