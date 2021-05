The run support may not be there, but New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom keeps on rolling. The ace hurler struck out nine Boston Red Sox batters over six innings of work Wednesday. The outing brought his season strikeout total to 59, matching Nolan Ryan's 1979 record for most punchouts through a starter's first five appearances in a season since 1893, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.