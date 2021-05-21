newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

DNA testing could give new insight into Tommy Zeigler case

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4Lrn_0a7QY4YI00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new decision by the state attorney’s office could give a man who’s spent more than four decades on death row for a quadruple murder a chance at freedom.

Tommy Zeigler was convicted of killing his wife, her parents and a customer at the family’s Winter Garden furniture store in 1975.

Zeigler was first scheduled to be executed in 1982, but that was stayed because of new evidence.

He was scheduled again for execution in 1986 and that was stayed due to inadequate representation.

Then in 1988 his death sentence was overturned, but after resentencing he once again faced the death penalty.

Zeigler’s case was denied various types of DNA analysis in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

But now more than four decades after the crime, the newly elected state attorney has given her blessing to the DNA tests.

But first a judge has to sign off, and then the DNA, including blood and fingernail clippings will be sent to a lab.

When those results come back, we could finally know if that DNA backs up Zeigler’s claim that he didn’t do, and someone else did.

Zeigler called police after the slayings saying it was an attempted robbery by a customer and others.

Prosecutors said Zeigler’s motive for the murders was the life insurance policies taken out on his wife months prior.

Zeigler’s attorneys said they will pay for the testing, which could run about $25,000 to $30,000.

His attorney’s hope is that the evidence is so convincing that Zeigler’s sentence would be vacated and he would become a free man.

If not, they could file the evidence to the court to support a motion for a new trial.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
32K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Winter Garden, FL
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Tests#Dna Testing#Murder#Attorneys#Dna Testing#Dna Analysis#Police#Execution#Death Row#Man#Fla#Inadequate Representation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Death Penalty
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Brevard County, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brevard County groomer sentenced to 180 days after bathing service dog by ‘inhumane methods,’ leaving dog with amputated tail

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County groomer was sentenced Monday after he was caught on video injuring a dog in 2019 to the point that its tail had to be amputated. James Suthann was working at Groomingdale’s Pet Salon in the 500 block of Jackson Avenue on Feb. 6 when he began to bathe a service dog at that location, arrest records show.
Florida Statewmleader.com

An osprey ‘desperately’ tried to board a boat. Here’s what a Florida cop did about it

‘She Was My Mountain’: Florida Mom Killed In Botched Mothers’ Day Carjacking. A Florida mom was gunned down in her driveway in a botched carjacking a day before Mother’s Day. Roxana Sanchez, 36, was fatally shot last weekend after returning home from an evening of dinner and shopping, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Carjackers allegedly confronted Sanchez and a friend in her driveway after midnight on May 8. The two men had allegedly trailed Sanchez home. “They were just talking and a car comes up behind them,” Homicide Sergeant Joe Covelli told local media at a press conference on Tuesday. “Two Black males get out, approach the victims on both sides of the car, bang on the car, telling them to get out.” Sanchez was shot and killed while attempting to flee, authorities said. “The driver — in fear — put the car into reverse, striking the suspect’s car,” Covelli explained. “The passenger suspect started shooting and that’s the side that Roxana was sitting on.” Sanchez was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No arrests have been made in the shooting. Detectives are now begging for the public’s assistance in identifying the Florida mother’s killers. “Our homicide detectives are working around the clock to solve this murder,” Sheriff John Mina said. “We are standing with Roxana’s family today to make a plea to our community: if anyone saw anything or knows anything in this case no matter how insignificant the information may seem.” Authorities also released surveillance footage of the purported suspects traveling in the white or silver sedan. The car has a sunroof, officials said. VIDEO: Suspect Vehicle. On May 8, Roxana Sanchez was arriving home after a night of shopping and a late dinner with a friend, and she was shot to death during an attempted carjacking. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored (white or silver) sedan. Call @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/PXN2pDi1y7— Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 11, 2021 County authorities described Sanchez’s murder as an act of “senseless violence.” “Roxana was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a wife, and she has been described as the glue that held her entire family together,” said Mina. “Her husband Douglas Mejia and her two boys Edward and Antonio now have to face the unimaginable of going on without her.” “She was my mountain in this relationship,” Douglas Mejia, Sanchez’s husband said. “She was gone way too soon. Especially on a glorious day. On Sunday, Mother’s Day, that we had plans. Me and the boys.” The grieving husband teared up as he spoke to reporters this week. “And we woke up… ‘what are we going to do?’ Meja said. “That’s the question one of my sons asked me, the oldest. And I told him… ‘let’s celebrate her, her memory.'” Douglas Meja Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sanchez’s family also described her as a “caring” mother with an “infectious smile” “She loved everyone,” her sister, Yahaira Viado, said. “She lived for her husband and the two kids. That’s all she would talk about. All her friends, and family, and co-workers can tell you that. She will help anyone without asking anything in return. That’s the kind of person that she was.” Viado said her sister had recently celebrated her 36th birthday. “She was my better half, my other half,” Viado added. “To the person that did this to her, know that you took her from us way too soon. She wasn’t doing anything to you. Just know that you left two young boys without a mom right before Mother’s Day.” Viado, also worded a stern statement to her sibling’s suspected killers while choking back tears. “We want justice for our sister,” Viado said. “We just want to know why, why you have to do that to her? Just keep us in the back of your head when you’re about to go to sleep — if you can’t sleep — because I can’t think of a person that can do this and go to sleep at night.” The suspects remained at large as of Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Oxygen.com.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida reports 2,482 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more resident fatalities

Florida added 2,482 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring the total to 2,292,004. With 19 more fatalities, the number of resident deaths now totals 36,075. With a population of about 21.5 million, about one in 9 people in the state have now been infected. That number is closer to one in 10 nationally and one in 48 worldwide.
Orange County, FLfox35orlando.com

Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man, 88

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Roberto Baltazar Loya was last seen on Somerset Park Dr., located near State Road 417 and Lake Nona Blvd., around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. He was wearing a blue sweater, jeans, a white baseball cap, glasses, and was carrying a gym bag.