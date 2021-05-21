newsbreak-logo
Baseball

New Shirt: Boston Bangs

By Over the Monster
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKiké Hernández has been up and down on the field in his first year with the Red Sox, though more recently he’s been up as he’s brought his line up to .260/.312/.457 for a 109 wRC+. He’s also been playing good defense all over the field when he’s been healthy. Those are the biggest reasons the Red Sox brought him in this winter, but his personality doesn’t hurt either. Hernández endeared himself to teammates and fans alike in his time with the Dodgers, and he’s well on his way to doing the same with the Red Sox.

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.