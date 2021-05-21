The Slice, Episode 82 [Hip-Hop + R&B]
For Episode 82 of The Slice, we start things off on a euphonious note with the aid of London singer-songwriter and producer Sølv who delivers her enthralling electro-pop infused single titled "Bedroom" for our list. The self-produced track tackles self-doubt and has a dark and airy vibe that works well with her sublime vocals. Rapper and podcaster Bobby JaGGerJacK embodies the spirit of John Wick in his single "The Bad Guy." He makes use of a dark, punchy production to paint vivid pictures filled with verbal violence and bravado. It's a pure representation of Wick as a rapper. Bay Area's Tyler Coolidge helps lower the tempo on the aptly titled song "SLOW BURNER." The 808-laden atmospheric beat is ripe with sultry melodic runs and some rapping fused seamlessly together.earmilk.com