The Slice, Episode 82 [Hip-Hop + R&B]

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia were set to go head-to-head last year in a Verzuz competition and then the talks seem to have disappeared. Three 6 Mafia member, Crunchy Black, recently revealed that the two groups were going to battle outside of the Verzuz network when Swizz Beatz asked them to bring it under he and Timbaland’s umbrella. Krayzie Bone had a relationship with Swizz and according to them, it wasn’t the right time because of everything going on in the world and then Paul revealed to the crew later that the whole thing had been canceled.