One of my favorite quotes is from former Secretary of State James Baker, who wryly observed that “foreign policy is like your plumbing; you don’t think about it until something goes wrong and then that’s all you think about!” This truism is again evident with missiles flying between Gaza and Israel, causing untold suffering on both sides. And the week before, millions of Americans again waited in gas lines as a ransomware hacker – most likely operating out of Russia (and obviously with the Kremlin’s full knowledge if not approval) – shut down the critically important Colonial Pipeline.