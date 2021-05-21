newsbreak-logo
Maryville, MO

Jeffery Plummer

nodawaynews.com
 3 days ago

Jeffery DeShawn Plummer, 51, Maitland, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital ER, Maryville. He was born September 9, 1969, in Fairfax, to Larry Allen and Cara Nome Hicks Plummer. He graduated in 1987 from Nodaway-Holt High School, Graham. He had lived in the Maitland and Graham areas all his life.

nodawaynews.com
City
Mound City, MO
City
Maryville, MO
City
Fairfax, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Maryville, MO
Obituaries
City
Graham, MO
City
Maitland, MO
