An economic indicator suited to the pandemic: dress shoes

Getting dressed is one of the most annoying tasks out there, and that's coming from someone who loves clothes. It's so easy to dream up the most daring outfit — the ones you've pinned on Pinterest a thousand times — only to toss everything in your closet on the floor, sigh, and go with jeans and a T-shirt instead. No, there's nothing wrong with a combo as classic and timeless as denim and a tee. But sometimes, breaking out of that box to find an aesthetic that feels comfortable and original to you is more difficult than you think it'll be, regardless of how easy so many fashion TikTokers make finding your personal style seem.