An economic indicator suited to the pandemic: dress shoes
In economic recessions and recoveries, we often look to indicators that tell us about the consumer mindset. Here’s one uniquely suited to pandemic recovery: dress shoes. Several shoe companies reported earnings this week, including Shoe Carnival. The shoe store chain said dress shoe sales are up by triple digits compared to this time in 2020. They’re still down vs. 2019, but it’s progress. This is an unexpected sign of optimism, economic and otherwise.www.marketplace.org