newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

An economic indicator suited to the pandemic: dress shoes

By Marielle Segarra
marketplace.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn economic recessions and recoveries, we often look to indicators that tell us about the consumer mindset. Here’s one uniquely suited to pandemic recovery: dress shoes. Several shoe companies reported earnings this week, including Shoe Carnival. The shoe store chain said dress shoe sales are up by triple digits compared to this time in 2020. They’re still down vs. 2019, but it’s progress. This is an unexpected sign of optimism, economic and otherwise.

www.marketplace.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Shoes#Shoe Carnival#Economic Indicators#Weddings#Kantar#Marketplace#Cliff Sifford#Dress Shoe Sales#Pandemic Recovery#Open Sandals#Heels#Pumps#Time#Triple Digits#Record Unemployment#People#Optimism#Earnings#Bat Mitzvahs#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Retailbradfordtoday.ca

Sneakers and beard oil: Luxury retailer Harry Rosen's bespoke fix for pandemic woes

At one point during the pandemic, luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen Inc. – purveyor of some of the world’s top designer labels – couldn’t keep a tracksuit in stock. The store known for dressing Canada’s most prominent elite in tailored suits saw that same clientele reaching for – or clicking on – its athletic wear and sneakers.
Public HealthRefinery29

6 Women Reveal How The Pandemic Changed Their Financial Situations

It goes without saying that lockdown has looked different for all of us. But no matter the variation to our respective quarantine experiences, one thing holds true across the board: This year has changed the way we spend — and save — our money. Whether it's unemployment challenges and increased medical costs, or new budgeting habits thanks to stimulus checks and simply staying home more, we’ve all cultivated new relationships with our finances.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

The New, Rebellious Post-Pandemic Norm

You’re seeing and feeling it. There are more cars on the road. The stores are starting to get crowded. The moods of your family, friends and co-workers are improving. The once-palpable fear that permeated your daily life is subsiding. Life appears to be getting back to some sort of normalcy.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

The Psychology of Post-Pandemic Dressing

In recent weeks, as the New York City weather has warmed and my second vaccine jab has clocked in at full, immunized capacity, I've started to go "out." By "out," I mean to an indoor meal at an actual restaurant or to a museum that now requires advance reservations. No matter where I've gone and no matter what I've worn for the occasion, though, I've been objectively, decidedly underdressed.
New York City, NYPublishers Weekly

Pandemic Survey Finds NYC Writers, Lit Organizations Face Economic Loss

A new survey examining the impact of the pandemic on New York City’s literary community found that 75% of the city’s literary organizations reported some financial loss over the last year; 27% of writer-respondents reported losing more than $10,000 in income; and a third of writer-respondents said they were forced to cancel at least 10 income-generating events.
Businessthefederal.com

Record GST mop-up in April may be no indicator of economic health

As India struggles against the onslaught of the second wave of COVID, the economy has taken as big a battering as the nation’s healthcare system. Last week, the Union Finance Ministry said it anticipates a pandemic-led downside risk to economic growth in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22. For April 2021, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported a 28% sequential fall in auto registrations — a key indicator of economic health.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

BRAC economic indicators show consumer spending high, labor market flat

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has released its monthly COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard that examines and assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy. Recent data shows that while consumer spending has reached pre-pandemic levels, job levels in the region have remained relatively stagnant. “Some of this...
Atlanta, GAarcamax.com

Dry cleaners suffer as pandemic changes the way people dress

Sig Samuels Dry Cleaners has stood on the same in-town Atlanta corner since 1932, riding the ups and downs of the Great Depression, wars, recessions and neighborhood change. But the past year makes Steve Collins, co-owner of the family business, worry about the future. "I don't think anybody in our...
Public HealthFortune

How the pandemic changed office work forever

Office life will be forever changed, even after workers are vaccinated against COVID-19. More remote working? Definitely. More flexible hours? Probably. More empathetic bosses? Maybe. “Now that you have let the genie out of the bottle, all sorts of things are going to come into question," Bill Schaninger, senior partner...
House Rentbostonrealestatetimes.com

Multifamily Rents Rose Last Month, Indicating Pandemic Recovery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The multifamily market is rebounding from the pandemic at a rapid clip, and gateway markets are now seeing positive performance indicators for the first time in many months. The latest Yardi Matrix Multifamily National Report has much good news for owners and investors, including a 1.6...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to 50-day SMA amid downbeat momentum

AUD/JPY probe sellers around the key SMA support. Failures to cross short-term SMA, downbeat Momentum favor bears. 21-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line guards short-term upside. AUD/JPY struggles for a clear direction while taking rounds to 84.10-20, recently picking up bids, during the initial Asian session on Monday. The cross-currency pair...
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Kontoor Reflects on Spin-off Years, Looks to a Denim Era

Kontoor Brands is working toward an era of denim dominance. In the two years since its spin-off from VF Corp. was complete in May 2019, the retailer’s Wrangler and Lee brands have grown, making more inroads at major U.S. retailers and raising their international profile, its executives said. Emboldened by...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD fluctuates in tight range above 0.7700 in quiet day

AUD/USD struggles to make a decisive move in either direction. US Dollar Index stays below 90.00 on Monday. Wall Street's main indexes look to open higher. After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair opened in a quiet manner and seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on the day at 0.7724.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

From Isolation, Inspiration: What the Classes of 2021 Have In Store for Fashion

Silks and yarns dyed with materials foraged from childhood backyards; therapeutic garments meant to materially bridge the worlds of Eastern and Western medicine; activewear meant to protect the wearer or nod to a high-pressure culture of perfection, and designs that look to furniture in a ploy to make consumers cherish accessories with a longer-term view. These are just a sampling of the wide-ranging elements and themes explored in fashion design thesis collections by the class of 2021.
ApparelElite Daily

5 Gen Z Fashion TikTokers Share How To Find Your ~Personal Style~

Getting dressed is one of the most annoying tasks out there, and that's coming from someone who loves clothes. It's so easy to dream up the most daring outfit — the ones you've pinned on Pinterest a thousand times — only to toss everything in your closet on the floor, sigh, and go with jeans and a T-shirt instead. No, there's nothing wrong with a combo as classic and timeless as denim and a tee. But sometimes, breaking out of that box to find an aesthetic that feels comfortable and original to you is more difficult than you think it'll be, regardless of how easy so many fashion TikTokers make finding your personal style seem.