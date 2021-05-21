newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

TV upfronts went virtual this year. Is that all that changed?

By Kai Ryssdal, Sean McHenry
marketplace.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost years, the TV upfronts are a week of big events in New York City where the networks present “sizzle reels” of their fall lineups and schmooze advertisers in the hopes of selling ad spots. But the pandemic interfered, leading many networks to cancel their formal presentations in 2020 and leading them to go completely virtual this year.

www.marketplace.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Digital Advertising#Tv Advertising#Television Advertising#Online Tv#Television Networks#Streaming Tv#Northwestern University#Newfronts#Christian#Disney Plus#Paramount Plus#Univision#Latinx#Tiktok#Radio City#Marketplace#Traditional Advertising#Advertisers#Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosadexchanger.com

2021 Upfronts: A Defining Year On How Advertisers Approach TV And Video Investments

"On TV And Video" is a column exploring opportunities and challenges in advanced TV and video. Today’s column is written by Rob Bochicchio, President of Marketsmith. Coming out from last year’s unpredictable upfront season, the rules have completely changed. The playbook is different. The upending of the norms between TV buyers and sellers still hasn’t settled down, and likely it won’t for a long time.
TV & VideosDigiday

‘An anomaly year’: In this year’s TV upfront market, agency executives expect a return to business as usual

Last year’s upfront negotiations between TV networks and advertisers and their agencies were relatively congenial. The ad buyers lobbied for more favorable cancellation terms and received them, and the ad sellers angled for higher linear ad prices and more dollars going to their streaming properties and received them. This year’s marketplace, however, may not so much be warm as heated.
TV & VideosMacRumors Forums

Apple Shares Trailer for Docuseries '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything' Coming to Apple TV+ May 21

Apple has shared the trailer for its upcoming docuseries "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything," which premieres May 21 on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Hailing from Universal Music Group's Mercury Studios and On The Corner Films, the eight-part series announced last month is described as an immersive docuseries that will explore the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971.
TV Seriesmediapost.com

Only One Upfront Had TV's Man Of The Hour: David Zaslav

Like all upfront presentations, the upfront events being held virtually this week have a lot of moving parts -- new-show announcements, celebrity appearances, pitches to the advertising community, and so much more. But only one of this week’s upfront events can boast that it featured TV’s Man of the Hour...
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

Goodbye Primetime, Hello IP? Nine Key Takeaways From This Year's Broadcast-Lite Upfronts

The TV biz did its best to serve up the usual razzle-dazzle at this week’s virtual upfront presentations, tapping stars for extended bits and queuing up sizzle reels for the Madison Avenue crowd. But even they tacitly acknowledged all the changes that have been rocking the television landscape since the last in-person upfronts in New York City two years ago: Gone was the usual emphasis on primetime, replaced with talk about media eco-systems and streaming. And they leaned into diversity and inclusion — a reflection of the renewed national conversation about racial inequality during the past pandemic year.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

All Eyes On Television: Upfront Week Starts Now

A year ago, there were no live, in-person upfronts -- just a television industry scrambling to do something, anything, at a time of year when they were long accustomed to staging huge upfront-presentation events before enthusiastic, live audiences at New York's most prestigious venues. This year, there are still no...
TV & VideosPosted by
WWD

ViacomCBS Upfront Puts Focus on Live TV

Leave it to CBS — or ViacomCBS as it now wants to be known — to serve up an upfront with an actual primetime grid. The on-demand, streaming universe is here, and only accelerated during the pandemic when the normal rhythms of office life were supplanted by Zoom rooms in our pajama bottoms. But at CBS, with an audience more likely to watch TV live, lead-ins still matter. And so the ViacomCBS virtual upfront on Wednesday ended — after a breezy 43 minutes — with the network’s primetime schedule.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

‘It Happens Here’ Is Theme For Virtual Upfront From SBS.

Spanish Broadcasting System has unveiled a virtual 2021 upfront intended to give advertisers a deeper understanding of the Spanish language broadcaster’s multimedia portfolio and to drum up interest in opportunities for brand integrations to reach the Latino market in 2021 and 2022. Through a series of videos under the umbrella of “It Happens Here,” SBS executives discuss how the company’s audio, video and live music experiences have engaged Hispanics for more than four decades.
TV & Videosslashdot.org

Nielsen Data Indicates Ad-Supported Video Viewership Is On The Rise

Streaming video has long been dominated by ad-free subscription platforms like Netflix, but ad-supported services like The Roku Channel, Hulu, and Pluto TV are beginning to gain share. In January 2021, just over a third (34%) of US households that had video streaming capability used ad-supported streaming services, up 6 percentage points from January 2020, per Nielsen. That 34% can be split into the 26% who used ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms, and 8% who opted for linear streaming.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vice

We Spoke to Early YouTubers 15 Years After They Went Viral

Ah, the early days of YouTube. A time when DIY pop culture commentary rubbed shoulders with cover songs filmed in basements. Sixteen years after the video platform launched, vlogging is now a legitimate career, game streamers are the new celebrities, and more children are dreaming of becoming YouTubers than astronauts. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the preliminary stars, most of whom stumbled upon virality in a sort of happy accident. But where are they now? What happens after internet fame?
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Five TV Shows That Definitely Went a Little Too Far This Year

It’s difficult to know what a ‘little too far’ is when talking to people about TV shows since there are still plenty of us that don’t think that a work of fiction CAN go too far considering everything that can be done with acting and special effects. But when it comes to subject matter there are plenty of people that think going too far is a relative term given that it can mean just about anything. Heck, these days going too far might mean not asking a person’s consent when walking in the same ten-foot space they’re occupying. That might be an exaggeration but the unfortunate part of this world at the moment is that the realistic view of TV shows is that some of them do push the envelope even if in real life people might see things differently. From the portrayal of real-life situations to the manner in which certain characters are represented it’s fair to say that TV might go too far for a lot of people that don’t think such depictions are fair, but sadly they might not care too much if a show goes too far in the other direction, meaning they don’t care about double standards so long as their own sensibilities are kept intact. This is why ‘going too far’, despite being a fundamental idea, is easily co-opted when it comes to the individual.
BusinessThe Drum

Streaming 2.0: what AT&T’s deal with Discovery means

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. AT&T announced that it has struck a deal...
Podcastmakeuseof.com

Why Podcasts Are Growing in Popularity

Podcasts are growing in popularity, and during the COVID-19 pandemic they received more time in the spotlight. But don’t mistake their growth for a flash in the pan. Streaming services are picking up on the demand and adapting accordingly. Both Apple Music and Spotify have introduced new subscription-based podcast services, while Spotify has also made considerable changes to search capabilities on its desktop and mobile apps.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

TV Networks Hammer Buyers for Big Rate Hikes in Early Upfront Ad Sales Talks

TV ratings are down. But the networks aren’t letting that get in the way of demanding big price hikes in their annual negotiations with Madison Avenue. Even as advertisers express concern about declines in the live audiences tuning in for TV staples like “Young Sheldon,” “This Is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” they appear to be on the verge of capitulating to marketplace pressure. As part of early but intensifying upfront negotiations over sales advertising inventory for the next cycle of TV programming, the networks are pressing for notable increases in the rate of reaching 1,000 viewers, a measure known as a CPM that is integral to these annual discussions.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Advertisers, TV Networks Go to Battle Over Streaming Ad Rates

Rob Master loves the idea of putting commercials into new Hollywood streaming hubs like Peacock, HBO Max and Paramount Plus. But he’s not so enchanted with the costs being demanded by the media companies that own the sites. NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia and others are seeking a premium from sponsors eager to...