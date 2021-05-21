newsbreak-logo
Maryville, MO

Russell Clements

 3 days ago

Russell A. Clements, 79, Maryville, formerly of Pickering, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home. He was born April 14, 1942, to Clell and Helen Weathermon Clements. He graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1960. On February 2, 1965, he married Mary K. DeMott. Funeral services were Wednesday,...

