The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping The Blue Jays and Previewing The Phillies

The Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of their three-game series on Wednesday night from Toronto’s temporary home for 2021, TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. These two teams have already squared off in a series back in April, splitting the decisions over the course of the two games. In that series in Boston, the Red Sox took the opener 4-2, while the Blue Jays avenged that loss to come out ahead 6-2 in the opener. Heading into the series, the Red Sox have won eight of their last 12 games and have found a way to remain first place in the crowded AL East, as well as only being one game behind the White Sox for having the best record in the league. The Blue Jays have seen their offense come alive lately, and came into this mid-week series-winning seven of their last ten games and have won each of their last two series overall. This is a huge series between who could end up being the top two teams in the division, and maybe the American League, when it’s all said and one, and could go a long way to determining the standings come September and October. Which team will grab the second game during this mid-week matchup?