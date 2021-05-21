The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping The Blue Jays and Previewing The Phillies
The Red Sox held onto sole possession of first place in the American League East by virtue of a ninth inning JD Martinez homer in the series finale of a three-game set against the Blue Jays. Prior to that in the opening game, it was another tough outing for Eduardo Rodriguez who was tagged for five runs (four earned) across five innings pitched. Opposite Rodriguez, Hyun Jin Ryu had the Sox well contained tossing seven shut-out innings while only allowing four Red Sox hits. Matt Andriese followed Rodriguez and continued his struggles allowing three runs in finish off the 8-0 loss.