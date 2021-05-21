newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Officer involved in the fatal shooting of Patrick Warren Sr. will not be prosecuted

Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtJvD_0a7QWGzL00

On Friday, May 19, 2021, the Texas Rangers presented the case to the Bell County Grand Jury for review.

After deliberation, no prosecution will take place against Officer Reynaldo Contreras.

On Sunday, January 10, Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue for a 911 call in reference to a psychiatric call.

Officer Contreras, a five-year veteran of the Killeen Police Department, was placed on administrative leave after the shooting in January .

According to the department, the officer initially used his "conducted energy weapon," which was ineffective. The officer then discharged his duty weapon during the encounter, striking the subject.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

935
Followers
610
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Crime & Safety
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#Texas Shooting#The Texas Rangers#Officer Contreras#Killeen Police Officers#Carrollton Avenue#Veteran#Administrative Leave#January#Deliberation#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen police release images of nightclub shooter

The Killeen Police Department released images and additional details regarding the Sunday nightclub shooting that left one woman hospitalized in critical condition. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man captured in video surveillance from the Hangover Bar & Grill where a shooting took place early Sunday morning.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store last year

A Killeen man pleaded guilty to robbing a convenience store last year, leaving one man injured during the incident. Juwan Marion Green, 25, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of robbery. A sentencing hearing will be set in the case after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed, according to discussions in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday.