MLB

Five positives in latest round of MLB COVID-19 testing

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZERbE_0a7QWEDt00

Two players were among the five positive COVID-19 cases in the weekly test results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

Out of a total of 10,308 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, Friday’s numbers equate to a positive rate of 0.05 percent.

To date, there have been 59 positive tests (32 players and 27 staff members) out of 166,584 monitoring tests for a positive rate of 0.035 percent.

Twenty-two different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.

An independent laboratory in Utah analyzes the tests.

–Field Level Media

