Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg activated from IL, starting vs. Orioles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Washington Nationals activated right-hander Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day injured list Friday and immediately slated him to start against the visiting Baltimore Orioles later in the night.

Strasburg was on the IL due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. His last appearance for the Nationals came on April 13.

The 32-year-old Strasburg made a rehab start last Sunday for Triple-A Rochester and pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked two.

The 2019 World Series MVP, Strasburg has started just two games for Washington this season. He is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA. The three-time All-Star is 112-60 with a 3.21 in 243 career starts in his 11-plus seasons with the Nationals.

The Nationals optioned right-hander Kyle McGowin to Rochester to open up the roster spot. McGowin has a 4.15 ERA in eight relief appearances for Washington this season.

–Field Level Media

