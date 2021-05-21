Jürgen Klopp braced for Anfield ‘final’ at end of tough road for Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp will speak to Sadio Mané about refusing to shake his hand at Old Trafford but insists one show of disrespect will not be held against the Liverpool striker. Mané snubbed his manager’s offer of a handshake following the 4-2 win at Manchester United that put Champions League qualification back in Liverpool’s hands with three matches to go. Klopp admitted the Senegal international was unhappy at starting on the bench and said he had not had time to explain the decision in advance.