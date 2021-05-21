newsbreak-logo
Dublin, OH

Memorial to open waiting list to fans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The Memorial Tournament is activating its waiting list for tickets and likely will have the biggest crowd since the return of golf from the COVID-19 pandemic nearly a year ago.

The tournament Jack Nicklaus founded said Friday it will allow people on its waiting list the chance to buy weekly badges for the June 3-6 tournament at Muirfield Village.

The number of ticket sales was not disclosed.

A tournament spokesman says capacity is expected to be more than 50%, without being a complete sellout. The Memorial is one of the premier PGA Tour events that typically attracts some of the largest galleries except for majors.

In a statement, the tournament said it established a waiting list of “our most loyal patrons.” Based on CDC recommendations and in cooperation with the PGA Tour and government leaders, they now can buy weekly tickets.

The Memorial was prepared to allow spectators last July and had a parking and routing plan approved by the state. It was decided in the days leading up to the tournament to keep spectators away.

The PGA Championship this week at Kiawah Island has allowed about 10,000 fans, and that’s roughly been the estimate for most tournaments since fans were allowed back around the start of the Florida Swing.

The Houston Open last fall had 2,000 fans, while the Phoenix Open in early February allowed for about 5,000 spectators.

The Masters did not release how many spectators were allowed last month, though it was believed to be about 8,000.

Earlier this week, PGA of America officials said they were hopeful of a full house for the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin the last weekend in September.

