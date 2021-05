The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new details on Friday's crash on Mason Road, which occurred at about 3:45 p.m. between Ohio 13 and Old Mason Road. A GMC Sierra was driving east on Mason Road while a Hyundai Santa Fe traveled west on Mason Road. The GMC failed to negotiate a curve, went into the oncoming lane, struck the Hyundai and overturned, according to a news release from the patrol.