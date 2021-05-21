newsbreak-logo
Delta to operate over 300 total daily departures from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) this summer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines made this announcement about New York City:. It’s been more than a year since COVID-19 brought New York City to a halt. Now, with vaccination rates on the rise and capacity restrictions for most public gathering spots lifting on May 19, the Big Apple is taking major steps toward recovery – and no airline is more ready than Delta to welcome customers back. Beginning this summer, the airline will operate more than 300 total daily departures from its hubs at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) – more than any other airline*.

