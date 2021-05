Carpentry and masonry jobs are in need of workers. And MVCC is encouraging it's students to explore these fields, while also building things to give back to the community. The Carpentry and Masonry Instructor for Mohawk Valley Community College says there is a big need for workers. Mr. Jackson says "All of the trades are looking for people desperately. And even with COVID-19 coming in, everybody's still working in the trades and so everybody's calling desperate to get workers to come and help."