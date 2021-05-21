Best seasonal job ever

Going to Disneyland can be expensive. I feel like that's not exactly a controversial statement. The theme park tickets aren't cheap. Buying merchandise inside the park isn't cheap either. And in recent years we've seen elements of Disney Parks only get more expensive. If you want to do the custom lightsaber experience at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, that's going to cost you more than $200. That's quite simply out of the price range of many people. Food in the parks certainly can get expensive too. But people are sort of freaking out right now because Disney California Adventure's menu for the Pym Test Kitchen includes a $100 sandwich, which seems insane. It's true, the sandwich does exist, but there's a bit more to it than that.