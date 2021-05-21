Family of 40 Cal’s Missing Daughter Disputes DA’s Suicide Ruling
The family of 40 Cal’s missing daughter are convinced the college student is still alive—despite what authorities concluded. Days after Saniyya Dennis was reported missing last month, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced the 19-year-old appeared to have died by suicide. DA John Flynn told reporters that investigators came to the conclusion after reviewing surveillance footage and phone records, as well as speaking to multiple people who claim Dennis had expressed her intention to kill herself on the day of her disappearance.www.complex.com