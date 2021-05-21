newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Family of 40 Cal’s Missing Daughter Disputes DA’s Suicide Ruling

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of 40 Cal’s missing daughter are convinced the college student is still alive—despite what authorities concluded. Days after Saniyya Dennis was reported missing last month, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced the 19-year-old appeared to have died by suicide. DA John Flynn told reporters that investigators came to the conclusion after reviewing surveillance footage and phone records, as well as speaking to multiple people who claim Dennis had expressed her intention to kill herself on the day of her disappearance.

www.complex.com
View All 30 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Erie County, NY
Society
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Harlem#Sex Trafficking#Cal#New York Amsterdam News#Buffalo State College#Old Falls#Nyan#Daughter#District Attorney Flynn#Investigators#Authorities#Phone Records#Reporters#Review#Surveillance Footage#Physical Patrols Searches#Surveillance Videos#News Conference#Aerial Searches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Violent CrimesNBC Miami

Medical Examiner Rules Mass. Teen Mikayla Miller's Death a Suicide

The NBC10 Investigators have learned a Hopkinton teen’s death has been ruled a suicide, according to a death certificate filed by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Mikayla Miller died from asphyxia by hanging, the certificate says. The 16-year-old was found suspended from a tree near a town...
Buffalo, NYthesource.com

[WATCH] Police Believe Missing Daughter Of Rapper 40 Cal May Have Taken Her Own Life

After days of an exhaustive search and review of evidence, police in Buffalo, NY have determined the daughter of rapper 40 Cal, Saniyya Dennis may have taken her own life. Law enforcement officials say it appears missing Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis took her own life based on a timeline of her last 24 hours. Dennis, a 19-year-old Buffalo State College student, was last seen leaving her residence hall on Saturday, April 24.
Violent CrimesNew York Post

Husband of missing mom Suzanne Morphew ordered held without bail

Barry Morphew, the Colorado man charged with murder in the Mother’s Day disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, was ordered held without bail at his first court appearance Thursday. Morphew, wearing a white-and-orange inmate jumpsuit, said little during the 15-minute court appearance, during which he remained handcuffed, the Colorado Springs...
Public SafetyPosted by
rolling out

Family of missing NY college student argues police evidence doesn’t add up

Saniyya Dennis’ concerned family members remain vigilant as Monday, May 24, makes a full month since her disappearance. Although law enforcement authorities believe their evidence suggests the 19-year-old died by suicide, her family argues otherwise. The Dennis family claims to have evidence that proves she did not commit suicide, as they continue their search for the missing teen.
Minoritiesrnbcincy.com

Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being Ruled A Suicide

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s unfortunate any time a young person of color loses their life, and it becomes particularly hard to accept when the reason is due to suicide. However, a few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
Scottsburg, INNew York Post

Mom charged after daughter nearly died from severe lice infestation

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — An Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions. Shyanne Singh, 26, of Scottsburg, was arrested Tuesday on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

40 Cal's Missing Daughter, Saniyya Dennis, Believed To Have Taken Her Own Life: Report

After over a week of endless searching for 19-year-old Saniyya Dennis, her family has been hit with devastating news. The Hip Hop community gathered together to help spread awareness about rapper 40 Cal's missing daughter by sharing posts, photos, and helping to pass out flyers. Saniyya's loved ones have openly criticized the initial launch of the investigation as they claimed that authorities weren't doing enough to locate the SUNY Buffalo State College student.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Latin Times

Mother Convicted Of Manslaughter For Refusing To Have Diabetic Teen Daughter Treated

An Illinois mother has been sentenced to seven years in prison for neglect in refusing to treat her teenage daughter’s diabetes. Amber Hampshire,41, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after intentionally ignoring her daughter Emily Hampshire’s illness leading to the young child's death from diabetic ketoacidosis at 14 years old, the New York Daily News reported.
South Windsor, CTPosted by
Oxygen

Missing Mom's Family Struggles To Cope As Community Continues To Search For Her

The relatives of a missing Connecticut mother are struggling to cope with her disappearance as the community assists them in trying to find her. Jessica Edwards, 30, vanished on the morning of May 10, according to a South Windsor Police Department press release. Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said at a press conference that Edwards' husband was the last known person to see her that morning, NBC News reports. Her mother and sister last saw her on Mothers Day.
Missouri StateComplex

Missouri Family Wants Answers After Police Rule Death of Black 19-Year-Old Derontae Martin a Suicide

19-year-old Derontae Martin was found dead in what police said was a suicide last month, but his family says that the story isn’t adding up and answers are needed. Associated Press reports that Martin’s mother, grandmother, and activists have come together to question the police’s handling of the situation. He was found dead after he attended a prom party in rural Missouri two weeks ago, and it has been suggested that police were too quick to rule his death a suicide.