Dello Russo Breaks Record in 100 to Lead Outdoor Track and Field at Rowan Last Chance Meet

By Stevens Athletic Communications
stevensducks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASSBORO, N.J. (May 21, 2021) – Graduate student Gina Dello Russo broke her own record in the 100-meter dash to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology men's and women's outdoor track and field teams Thursday at the Rowan University Last Chance Meet, contested at the Coach Richard Wackar Stadium. All totaled, seven student-athletes competed in the event, which served as the final event before the national championship meet.

