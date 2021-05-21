Dello Russo Breaks Record in 100 to Lead Outdoor Track and Field at Rowan Last Chance Meet

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — West Deptford is a working class township in Gloucester County, and when you’re an athlete growing up there you’re expected to play with a sense of pride for the name on the front of the jersey and in those black-and-Kelly green colors. Wearing that uniform means you don’t care who you’re up against — it can be a bigger school, a fancy school, a Catholic school. Little Group 2 West Deptford doesn’t care what an opponent’s resume says or what the number is in front of that team’s ranking. The Eagles just come to beat you, plain and simple, and if you want to beat them you better kick them while they are down and don’t give them even a shred of opportunity.