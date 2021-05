Our sweet momma Valerie Hicks Ayers, age 59 of LaFollette, went peacefully into the arms of our precious Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born on February 6, 1962 to the late Rev. William Hicks and Iris Jean (Boshears) Hicks. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially around Christmas. She also enjoyed singing, cooking, and helping others in their time of need.