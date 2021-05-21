Remains of 24 Bodies Found in Former El Salvadorian Policeman’s Garden

Authorities in El Salvador have discovered the remains of at least 24 people in the garden of a former police officer’s home, according to BBC. At first, eight graves were found with 14 bodies, which appear to have been buried for two years on Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez’s property, BBC reports. Officials suspect that they may find up to 40 bodies in the pits, largely of missing women and girls. The mass graves were unearthed after Osorio Chávez was arrested and charged for killing a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter then later admitted to killing both women. A forensics team then began searching his house in San Salvador, which they believe is evidence of a secret murder ring that began over 10 years ago.