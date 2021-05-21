newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

For one Sitkan, a dream of debt-free home ownership came in the form of a trailer

By Erin McKinstry, KCAW - Sitka
ktoo.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people think of trailer homes, many envision shoddy construction and unhealthy living conditions. But in places like Sitka where construction costs are high and land availability is low, they’re an important affordable housing alternative. For one Sitkan, renovating a trailer provided a path to debt-free home ownership, and this...

www.ktoo.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Tiny Homes#Work From Home#Cost Of Living#Land Ownership#Living Costs#Sitkan#Schmid Just 75 000#Sitka Building Official#Mountain View Estates#Alps Federal Credit Union#Kcaw#Debt Free Home Ownership#Trailer Living#Trailer Homes#Hardwood Cabinets#Trailers#Kitchen#Living Conditions#Trailer Courts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatethechronicle-online.com

C-K affordable home ownership project a finalist for Suzuki award

A local project aimed at bringing affordable home ownership to Chatham-Kent has been announced as a finalist for a David Suzuki Foundation award. The Brickworks Community – the first project of the Opportunity Villages Community Land Trust – was selected as one of 10 in the running this year’s Future Ground Prize.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Pasadena, California

Home Ownership: A Path to Power

The 5th Workshop in the Home Ownership: A Path to Power series being sponsored by the NAACP – Pasadena Good Trouble Alliance will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 6 PM – 7:30 PM. The topic for this workshop will be Home Buying. This workshop will be led...
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Pacaso second homes open doors to co-ownership (Sponsored)

Interest in second homes skyrocketed as more people gained the flexibility to work remotely. Still, the costs and maintenance responsibilities are obstacles for many. Pacaso, which offers fully managed co-ownership of luxury second homes, is looking to change that. Buyers purchase ownership in one-eighth shares, which translates to about six weeks of use per year, and Pacaso handles the maintenance, bill payments and more.
kcaw.org

One Sitkan shares her struggle to find a pet-friendly rental in her hometown

Sitka resident Victoria Compton, her partner and their two dogs started looking for a place to live months ago, after their landlord decided to sell. As part of Building Solutions, a special series on affordable housing, Compton spoke with KCAW’s Erin McKinstry about the struggle to find housing in her hometown.
Merced, CAmercedcountytimes.com

A Pathway To Home Ownership In The Local Market

Finding the right loan for the home of your dreams doesn’t have to be a long, drawn-out ordeal. Just ask Joe Stefani — one of the hardest working professionals in the Merced-area housing market. “I try to be available to my clients 24/7,” he says. “I will meet with them...
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Cougar Career Academy: Home Ownership 101

WHAT: WSUAA Webinar “Cougar Career Academy: Home Ownership 101”. Purchasing a home is an exciting milestone but not everyone knows how to capitalize on their investment. Join Samantha Schwartz, a WSU alumna and global real-estate advisor, for a fun and educational walk-through of the home-buying process. Samantha will discuss everything from the initial purchase to making repairs/remodeling to investing in the future. She will also include tips on building wealth through real estate.
Sag Harbor, NY27east.com

Co-Primary: Hamptons Houses Now Seen As Something More Than Vacation Homes

For many second-home owners, their Hamptons houses have been promoted from vacation homes to primary homes during the last 15 months — and they like it that way. At the same time, most also kept their Manhattan residences and are anticipating returning to the city for some of their time as they are recalled to their offices for at least a few days a week.
House Rentpopville.com

“rent vs buy – advice from readers?”

I’m really struggling to decide if I am in a position to buy a condo in DC right now and would greatly appreciate hearing the thoughts of your readers. A little bit of context: I moved to DC straight out of grad school in 2008 and had been living in group houses (some great, some not so great) until 2018 when I paid off my student loans and with freeing up a bit of monthly income, I got myself my first ever apartment (tiny studio in Dupont). I work in the environmental nonprofit field and make a decent salary for the field, but it’s been hard to save since DC is so expensive. I’ve lived in Petworth, Shaw, Columbia Heights and now Dupont and would be interested in NE as well (H St or Capitol Hill) and since biking is my preferred transportation I would love something a short (2-3 miles) bike ride to my office in McPherson Square (when we re-open by the end of this year).
Home & GardenDallas News

New service makes second home dreams a reality

If you’ve dreamed of owning a second home, you’re not alone. Interest in second homes has steadily increased throughout the past year, as more people gained the flexibility to work remotely. Still, the cost and responsibility of maintaining a second home put ownership beyond the reach of most would-be buyers.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Explore the benefits of buying a new home during the 2021 Parade of Homes

Many Americans are ready to buy a new place, after spending more time at home this past year. According to a recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), 60 percent of buyers prefer new homes, the highest level since 2007. In April, the Greater San Antonio Builders Association (GSABA) in conjunction with NAHB celebrates New Homes Month and the many benefits of purchasing a new home. Modern designs, less maintenance and energy efficiency top the benefits list, especially as we ask our homes to do more.
calculatedriskblog.com

Lawler: Single-Family Rent Trends

CR Note: Last week, I posted a brief note from housing economist Tom Lawler: Lawler: Is the “Owners’ Equivalent Rent” Index Set to Accelerate Sharply?. Two of the largest institutional holders of single-family rental properties recently reported that demand for single-family rentals has rebounded strongly over the past several quarters, and both reported an acceleration in rental increases.
House Renteastidahonews.com

Should I sell or keep my rental property?

I can’t decide whether to sell or keep a rental property. Except for the property in question I’m debt-free, and I make $90,000 a year. I owe $20,000 on the property, and it is worth $65,000. What do you think?. George. Dear George,. You’re in pretty good shape financially, and...