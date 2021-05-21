For one Sitkan, a dream of debt-free home ownership came in the form of a trailer

I’m really struggling to decide if I am in a position to buy a condo in DC right now and would greatly appreciate hearing the thoughts of your readers. A little bit of context: I moved to DC straight out of grad school in 2008 and had been living in group houses (some great, some not so great) until 2018 when I paid off my student loans and with freeing up a bit of monthly income, I got myself my first ever apartment (tiny studio in Dupont). I work in the environmental nonprofit field and make a decent salary for the field, but it’s been hard to save since DC is so expensive. I’ve lived in Petworth, Shaw, Columbia Heights and now Dupont and would be interested in NE as well (H St or Capitol Hill) and since biking is my preferred transportation I would love something a short (2-3 miles) bike ride to my office in McPherson Square (when we re-open by the end of this year).