newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Slams Reports That She's in an 'Open Relationship' with Travis Scott

Just Jared
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner is speaking out in response to reports that she is back together with Travis Scott and that they are in an “open relationship.”. New claims surfaced this morning that the couple has rekindled their relationship, but that they’re not exclusive. TMZ said that the stars agreed to being “free to date other people.” A source told People, “They are not exclusive, but Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, either.”

www.justjared.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Relationship#Rapper#Daily Mail#Instagram#Kyliejenner#Stars#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Vice

Travis Scott Is Sick of Brands and So Are We

It should come as no surprise that Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year is Travis Scott. The man is a walking brand, even if the thought of being one is enough to make him cringe. “I don’t like words like ‘branding’ and ‘marketing,’” he told the magazine. It’s not worth getting hung up on semantics, but there are few artists who can slap their name and face on a product and incite pandemonium as well as Scott can.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

A New (Better) Nicki Minaj is Coming

Imagine my delight Monday when Nicki Minaj signaled the end of what’s felt like the longest off-season of her career. It was just a couple pictures from a COVID-era, around the house photoshoot posted to Instagram. The caption read “FRIDAY”, which could have meant anything but we know means new music. We’re left with only the accompanying photos to search for clues as to what to expect from Nicki’s return. They’re both nearly-nude pics of her holding pink heart-shaped pillows, staring into the camera for one shot and covering her eyes with shades in another. Maybe a juxtaposition between love and hate? It’s clear Nicki loves Chanel. She’s wearing jewelry, seated atop a desk with fun-sized Chanel paraphernalia, and wearing diamond encrusted Chanel monogram Croc pins. Yes, on her Barbie-pink Crocs. We can’t hate on the Crocs though; she’s eight months postpartum in lockdown. Crocs have made a bit of a comeback since the pandemic started thanks to Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and now Nicki’s helping out too. Apparently, pink Crocs sales spiked by 4,900% in the hours following her post, crashing the Crocs site. Then, after a quick foam shoe frenzy, people moved on to anticipation for Friday’s new song. The Instagram post has over 4.5 million likes — already far eclipsing the first posts promoting the lead single from her previous album.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner Aims to Conquer Swimwear and Beach Gear Business

Kylie Jenner wants everyone in the pool this summer, provided they’re wearing a certain type of swimwear. Kylie filed legal docs to trademark “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”. It appears Kylie’s looking to market sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and...
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist is launching a range of makeup brushes and they are PHENOMENAL

Any Kardashian-Jenner stan worth their salt will already know who Ariel Tejada (aka @makeupbyariel) is. And if you don't, you'll have definitely come across his work. He's responsible for painting the faces of some of the world's biggest celebs (Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Rosalia, to name a few). And with 2.4 million Insta followers – and counting – he's a star in his own right.
Beauty & FashionReporter

Kylie Jenner working on swimwear collection

Kylie Jenner is working on a swimwear collection. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to trademark the terms "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner". As part of this new collection, Kylie is...
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Kylie Jenner Has Just Acknowledged That She Isn’t A “Self-Made Billionaire”

Kylie Jenner Has Just Acknowledged That She Isn’t A “Self-Made Billionaire”. Kylie Jenner has built a brand and reputation for herself outside of the family business, while beginning her career as a little girl on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, and the response has been overwhelming.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi To Disney

All eyes have been on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott after many public appearances together in recent weeks, suggesting something more than simple co-parenting is going on between the two. TMZ recorded footage of the exes with their daughter out for a day of family fun at Disneyland in California....
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Kendall Jenner Admits She Has an “Addictive” Relationship with Social Media

Kendall Jenner is joining the leagues of celebrities who have discussed their sometimes-negative relationship with social media, calling it "addictive." The model recently filmed another segment of Vogue's new series Open Minded to discuss how social media has impacted her life and her struggles with anxiety. "What's affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see," Kendall shared. "I find that the more I'm looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what's happening right in front of me. My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don't like and I'm not proud to say that, but I also feel like that's something that probably most of us can relate to."